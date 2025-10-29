10 college degrees with the best return on investment
From engineering and tech to finance and data science, these 10 college majors deliver high ROI in 2025
Investing in your major shouldn’t feel like buying lottery tickets. You want more than a lucky spin — you want a ticket where the numbers actually add up. The smartest choices blend personal aptitude with market demand, making space for more strategy and less gambling.
Picking a major is less about passion and more about payoff these days, especially if you’re thinking long‑term. Across the U.S., earning a bachelor’s degree remains one of the best financial bets you can make. Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York report graduates on average see an annual return of about 12.5%.
It pays to remember, however, that not all majors are created equal. Some fields deliver jaw‑dropping upside, while others leave you wondering if you should’ve taken the scenic route instead.
Here are 10 majors that continue to stand out for giving students serious bang for their tuition buck.
2 / 11
Engineering (General + Subfields)
This Is Engineering / Unsplash
Engineering majors dominate ROI charts. According to Education Data Initiative, graduates often see lifetime earnings over $9–10 million. Calculus before breakfast may feel brutal, but your wallet might thank you in the long run.
3 / 11
Computer Science & Information Technology
Emile Perron / Unsplash
Tech still pays. Newsweek reports that CS and IT majors can see five-year ROIs exceeding 300%. With salaries scaling rapidly and demand skyrocketing across many industries, computer science and IT graduates often turn early investments in education into substantial career wealth. In the age of data, coding is your ticket to long-term payoff.
4 / 11
Nursing (Bachelor’s) / Nursing Science
Fotos / Unsplash
Healthcare continues to reward practical skills. Education Data Initiative notes that nursing majors can earn $8 million+ over a career. Healing people is profitable, and society still values it. With strong demand across hospitals, clinics, and specialized care, nurses enjoy both job stability and financial growth, making the career a rare mix of purpose and pay.
5 / 11
Accounting
Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash
Accountants count money, while making it count. Lifetime earnings for accounting majors hover around $8–9 million, according to the Education Data Initiative. If structure and spreadsheets excite you, this is ROI gold.
6 / 11
Finance
Towfiqu Barbhuiya / Unsplash
Finance majors frequently outpace peers in mid-career earnings. According to Indeed, graduates can expect significant financial returns over a lifetime. With strong starting salaries, rapid growth potential, and some of the highest lifetime earnings among bachelor’s degrees, finance majors often see their investment pay off many times over.
7 / 11
Mathematics & Statistics
Ruthson Zimmerman / Unsplash
Math isn’t just theory, it’s opportunity. According to the Education Data Initiative, graduates in mathematics and statistics enjoy versatile career paths and robust earnings. The payoff? Skills that translate across tech, finance, and analytics.
8 / 11
Data Science / Analytics
Myriam Jessier / Unsplash
Big data, bigger ROI. Bridgeport University’s 2025 report highlights data science and analytics majors among the top-paying fields. This path offers high starting salaries, rapid growth potential, and in-demand tech skills. Investing in data science can pay off long before graduation caps hit the floor.
9 / 11
Economics
Paul Fiedler / Unsplash
Economics majors predict patterns, and their paychecks reflect it. The Education Data Initiative finds strong ROI, particularly for those moving into consulting or finance. This is where economic insight meets financial upside.
10 / 11
Aerospace / Engineering Specialties
This Is Engineering / Unsplash
Niche engineering majors can be lucrative. Best Colleges notes that aerospace graduates enjoy high starting salaries of $134,830, and robust lifetime returns, with aerospace engineering standing out among specialized fields for its impressive earning potential.
11 / 11
Computer Engineering / Electrical Engineering
Nicolas Thomas / Unsplash
Hardware meets software, and your paycheck meets its potential. According to the Education Data Initiative, computer and electrical engineers often hit lifetime earnings north of $10 million, making these majors some of the highest-return investments in STEM.