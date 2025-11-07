12 college majors that are quickly getting more popular

12 college majors that are quickly getting more popular These 12 majors are seeing rapid growth as students align ambitions with market demand and economic change

Higher education has entered a new era, and fresh career opportunities are on the rise.

Labor-market data and industry trends are increasingly informing students’ choices, and universities are responding by closely monitoring enrollment patterns and adapting programs to align with the skills and fields shaping the future.

In 2025, majors that once sat quietly on the periphery are now surging. BestColleges lists business administration, healthcare administration, mathematics, and statistics among the top in‑demand fields in the U.S.

Research.com highlights computer science and healthcare administration as standout choices thanks to high growth projections. Additionally, Admissions at USF shows record increases in non-traditional majors, such as learning sciences.

The growth in these majors is reflective of an economy that values technical, analytical, and service‑oriented skills. Rising interest in these categories reveal where the future is headed, with new skills growing in demand, existing industries expanding, and careers worth exploring. Tracking these fields helps students make informed choices and position themselves for tomorrow’s opportunities.

Here are 12 majors currently leading the growth chart.