12 college majors that are quickly getting more popular
These 12 majors are seeing rapid growth as students align ambitions with market demand and economic change
Higher education has entered a new era, and fresh career opportunities are on the rise.
Labor-market data and industry trends are increasingly informing students’ choices, and universities are responding by closely monitoring enrollment patterns and adapting programs to align with the skills and fields shaping the future.
In 2025, majors that once sat quietly on the periphery are now surging. BestColleges lists business administration, healthcare administration, mathematics, and statistics among the top in‑demand fields in the U.S.
Research.com highlights computer science and healthcare administration as standout choices thanks to high growth projections. Additionally, Admissions at USF shows record increases in non-traditional majors, such as learning sciences.
The growth in these majors is reflective of an economy that values technical, analytical, and service‑oriented skills. Rising interest in these categories reveal where the future is headed, with new skills growing in demand, existing industries expanding, and careers worth exploring. Tracking these fields helps students make informed choices and position themselves for tomorrow’s opportunities.
Here are 12 majors currently leading the growth chart.
Learning sciences
Bhautik Patel / Unsplash
Learning sciences tops the fastest‑growing major list in 2025, according to Admissions at USF. Students are drawn by its interdisciplinary appeal of education theory, cognitive science and technology all combined. The major embodies how work is transforming: not just what we learn, but how we learn.
Computer science
Emile Perron / Unsplash
Computer science leads in demand among majors, says Indeed. The Research.com data indicate median salaries around $90,000 for graduates. Its growth mirrors a global shift toward digital, AI and data‑driven industries.
Healthcare administration
National Cancer Institute / Unsplash
According to BestColleges, healthcare administration ranks among the most in‑demand majors, with strong job‑growth projections. Graduates control logistic, regulatory, and business sides of health systems. This blend of service and management makes it a standout.
Mathematics and statistics
Justin Morgan / Unsplash
Math and statistics majors are rising in popularity, per BestColleges. The Research.com analysis points to high‑growth occupations such as data scientist and operations research analyst. For students willing to build analytical muscle, the payoff could be strong.
Nursing
Julia Taubitz / Unsplash
Nursing appears on several lists of fastest‑growing majors, including Indeed's. The demand reflects both demographic change and healthcare system strain. For students drawn to frontline roles with clear career pathways, nursing remains at the front of the pack.
Biomedical sciences
CDC / Unsplash
Biomedical sciences show notable growth, according to BestColleges. With advances in biotech, life sciences, and pharmaceuticals, this major offers an axis of research and innovation. It appeals to students seeking roles at the intersection of science and impact.
Engineering
EJ Yao / Unsplash
Engineering remains a strong growth sector, highlighted in several “most‑in‑demand” major studies such as Research.com. Whether civil, electrical or mechanical, the need for technical problem‑solvers endures. Its relevance spans industries and geographies.
Business administration
Christina @ Wocintechchat.com / Unsplash
Business administration continues to surge in popularity, says BestColleges. Its broad applicability, from marketing to operations, makes it a versatile choice. In an evolving economy, graduates with business fluency tend to remain in high demand.
Psychology
Andrew Ebrahim / Unsplash
Psychology retains strong interest among students, per BestColleges. With growing emphasis on mental health and human behaviour, its relevance is increasing. For students drawn to human‑centric work, the field offers both depth and opportunity.
Health professions and related programs
Stephen Dawson / Unsplash
Health professions and related programs continue to rise, with StudentChoice highlighting their expansion. This broad category includes fields beyond nursing, such as physician‑assistant and health‑policy roles. It's clear that healthcare demand is reshaping major choices.
Social sciences and history
Inaki Del Olmo / Unsplash
Social sciences and history are seeing renewed interest, according to BestColleges. While not the fastest growing, they offer broader appeal and adaptability. Students drawn to critical thinking and systemic insight may find this major offers a fulfilling future.
Cybersecurity
Shamin Haky / Unsplash
Digital defense is booming. According to BestColleges, cybersecurity majors are among the fastest-growing, driven by rising digital threats and corporate demand for IT security. Students gain skills that are highly sought after, translating directly into career opportunities across sectors. In an increasingly digital world, defending data can be both essential and profitable.