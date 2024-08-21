Most college seniors already feel pessimistic about starting their careers

School is starting soon for the Class of 2025, as seniors kick off their final year of college before entering the workplace full-time. But many college seniors aren’t feeling particularly hopeful about the immediate future.

A whopping 57% of Class of 2025 students say they feel pessimistic about starting their careers, according to a survey from Handshake, a recruiting company focused on early-career hires.

That number is up from the 49% of Class of 2024 students who said the same last year.

“When asked what’s contributing to that outlook, they point to four main factors: stiff competition for jobs, student loan debt, the rise of generative AI, and the current political climate,” Handshake said.

Among the students surveyed, 54% said they worry about steep competition for jobs and 45% cited concerns about insufficient benefits and compensation.

Handshake says that “concerns about competition are largely justified” for the soon-to-be entry-level workers. “Job creation on Handshake in 2024 so far has trailed behind 2023 levels, consistent with national trends. Meanwhile, the number of applications per job has been significantly higher than in any of the past five years,” the company reported.

The survey of almost 2,000 students found that a majority of 2025 graduates expect to apply to more jobs than they initially anticipated.

Student loans are also a significant source of stress for this graduating class — and they want the Federal government to do something about it.

Handshake reports that “63% believe this should be a top priority for the federal government, and that number rises to 69% for first-generation students, 70% for women, and 81% for Black students.”

Another interesting layer is the upcoming presidential election. Almost half of those surveyed said the November election “will significantly influence” their career trajectory.

Despite their worries, the graduating class largely doesn’t regret going to college. “Well over 80% of this year’s seniors say their college experience has contributed significantly to their personal growth and understanding of their career goals,” Handshake said.