You can lease a Nissan Leaf for just $19 a month

In This Story NSANY -4.49%

For as long as there have been electric vehicles, their critics have disingenuously argued that it’s impossible for EVs to ever take hold in the U.S. until the working class can afford to drive them. Despite that not having been a prerequisite for the proliferation of pricey trucks and SUVs, it’s been a pervasive topic in the world of cars. Well, it seems that can’t ever be argued again, as some dealers are positively giving electric cars away. A Nissan dealer in Colorado is offering fifteen brand new lease deals on Leaf S models advertised at zero money down and a ridiculously low 19 dollars per month!

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500 CC Share Subtitles Off

English How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500

Advertisement

What’s the catch? As near as I can tell, there isn’t one. This incredibly good deal on an already quite affordable electric daily driver takes advantage of Colorado’s generous state electric vehicle tax credit, a NMAC credit, and a $1,000 Nissan EV cash rebate. You can choose to either pay the $695 acquisition fee and the $699 dealer handling fee up front, or roll them into your monthly payments.



Advertisement

If you don’t go over 20,000 miles during the course of your 24 month lease, you’ll end up paying just $1,850 to drive a brand new Nissan for two years. If you drive exactly 20,000 miles in that time (using the average Leaf consumption rate of 4.1 miles per kWh of electricity) you’d use around 4,878 kWh of juice. At Colorado’s average rate of 12.28 cents per kWh, you’d spend just $599 to drive your Leaf S for two years. Obviously there are extra costs like insurance, registration, taxes, fees, and the like, but this is looking like an incredibly cheap way to get around for a couple of years.

*2024 Nissan LEAF S, model code 17014. 24-month lease through NMAC at $19 per month plus tax at 10,000 miles per year ($0.25 each thereafter) Lease end value $21,922. $0 down payment, $695 acquisition fee, $699 dealer handling not fee included. 1st payment due at signing. Monthly payment with fees & 1st payment included is $59. Taxes extra. $8,100 Colorado State EV tax credit, $1,000 Nissan EV customer bonus cash rebate applied as cap cost reduction at signing (must be Colorado resident.) $0 security deposit required. Stk# 240635 (VIN RC555580) MSRP $30,030. For well-qualified buyers with approved credit. Taxes and fees extra. Must take delivery from dealer stock. Dealer-installed accessories may result in additional cost. Offer ends 7/8/2024 or while supplies last and excludes prior sales.

Advertisement

Unfortunately I don’t live in Colorado, otherwise I’d be booking a flight to pick up my new Nissan Leaf.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.