Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Business News

Columbia Banking: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $135.8 million.

The bank, based in Tacoma, Washington, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 79 cents per share.

Watch
How to prepare for the coming recession | Smart Investing
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Is a hot economy bad for investors? | Smart Investing
Yesterday
How to maximize your winter travel budget | Your Wallet
October 11, 2023

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

Advertisement

The bank holding company posted revenue of $740 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $524.9 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $522.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COLB