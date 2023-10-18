Make business better.™️
Community Trust Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported net income of $20.6 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Pikeville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.15 per share.

The bank holding company for Community Trust Bank posted revenue of $85 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $58.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTBI

