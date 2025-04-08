How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow

Economic Indicators

Companies across a variety of industries are adding fees explicitly tied to Trump's trade war

By
Kevin Williams
Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

Some companies are imposing tariffs on products and services as a result of the trade wars, while others are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

A recent survey of 400 U.S. CEOs, CFOs, and CROs performed by research firm Zalliant and shared with Quartz before its release shows the real-time business impact of the latest tariff news. According to the survey, 44% of businesses plan to pass increased costs to customers as a result of recent tariff changes.

But those surveyed seem to think they’ll weather the tariff storm: 87% are still optimistic that they’ll maintain profitability amid global economic conditions.

Here are some companies that aren’t waiting and are adding surcharges.

Peterbilt


Peterbilt

Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Photo: Joe Readle (Getty Images)

Truck manufacturer Peterbilt (PCAR) announced that it will be imposing a tariff surcharge on all new trucks. “Due to increasing tariffs, Peterbilt is implementing a $3,000 surcharge on all new truck builds scheduled for April and May,” the company said. The added cost applies to factory orders, meaning that anyone purchasing a newly built Peterbilt truck starting today will see the surcharge included in their final price.

Crestron


Crestron

Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Image: Crestron

Creston, a video conferencing solutions company, has been open about imposing tariff surcharges on products.

“It is our intent to pass these costs along to our dealer/integration partners as a tariff surcharge — not a price increase — and should the full range of tariffs kick in, that surcharge will be 12%,” chief sales officer John Clancy told Commercial Integrator.

Clancy told the publication that adding a surcharge to an invoice serves as a form of transparency about the cost increase. “This likewise enables dealer partners to converse with their customers and adjust pricing accordingly,” Clancy said. He added that the approach simplifies the company’s ability to adjust surcharges as tariffs are reduced or removed. “Things are fluid right now, and we intend to stay nimble, proactive and transparent,” he said.

Micron


Micron

Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Illustration: Micron

One of the largest chip manufacturers will begin imposing a tariff surcharge, according to a report from Reuters. The company reportedly notified its customers in a letter that while Trump’s announcement last week exempted semiconductors, which account for part of Micron’s (MU) portfolio, the tariffs applied to memory modules and solid-state drives (SSDs).

Kevin O’Marah, co-founder of Zero100 and supply chain strategist, says the tariff surcharge is not surprising. “The low-cost consumer electronics era is cracking: Pricing models built on zero tariffs and global scale are no longer holding,” O’Marah tells Quartz, noting that brands like Framework are already pulling products while others brace for impact behind the scenes.

“Consumers won’t feel it yet — but they will,” O’Marah says. “Once stockpiled inventory runs dry, higher prices will hit shelves fast.”

Little Machine Shop

Little Machine Shop

Illustration: Little Machine Shop

The seller of high-end machine tools and parts is being very transparent about its pricing polices in the age of tariffs.

“We’re trying to keep our prices as low as possible and absorb what we can of the cost increase,” the company wrote on its website’s pricing page. “For most of the items that we import directly, we have raised the price to you by about 17-20 percent. For the items on which the 10 percent additional tariff applies, our price has gone up approximately 7 percent.”

The additional cost is listed as a “tariff charge” below the price on each product’s page.

SWFcontract


SWFcontract

Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Photo: SWFcontract

This niche manufacturer of custom blinds and shades announced the need for a tariff surcharge on its website. “We do not do this lightly, but we simply have no economic option,” the company wrote. “We trust that you and your customers/end-customers, while not liking it, understand the current highly disruptive regulatory context.”

Dynaenergetics

Dynaenergetics

Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Illustration: Dynaenergetics

DynaEnergetics (BOOM), an equipment manufacturer for the oil and gas industry, announced in March that it will institute a tariff surcharge ranging from 7% to 9% on all perforating systems sold in North America, effective April 5, 2025.

“The surcharge is being implemented in response to higher raw material costs resulting from U.S. tariffs announced to date,” the company wrote in an announcement.

Honeywell


Honeywell

Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Photo: Honeywell

Honeywell (HON) Building Automation systems announced in March that it would be passing a 6.4% tariff surcharge across all building management system products “to mitigate the impact of the tariffs.” The surcharge affected all relevant orders placed on or after March 1 and not yet shipped by March 4.

Via Seating

Via Seating

Image for article titled 8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow
Photo: Viaseat

This chair manufacturer announced a 3 percent “tariff surcharge” on its products. “Due to the latest round of trade tariff impacts, many of our suppliers are raising their prices,” it wrote in an announcement. “While Via Seating has remained unaffected until now, the most recent round of trade policy changes, with no announced end date, are directly impacting our costs.”

