8 companies already adding tariff surcharges. Expect more to follow

Some companies are imposing tariffs on products and services as a result of the trade wars, while others are taking a wait-and-see attitude.

Advertisement

A recent survey of 400 U.S. CEOs, CFOs, and CROs performed by research firm Zalliant and shared with Quartz before its release shows the real-time business impact of the latest tariff news. According to the survey, 44% of businesses plan to pass increased costs to customers as a result of recent tariff changes.

But those surveyed seem to think they’ll weather the tariff storm: 87% are still optimistic that they’ll maintain profitability amid global economic conditions.

Here are some companies that aren’t waiting and are adding surcharges.