Donald Trump wants a sovereign wealth fund. Here are the risks and rewards, according to a strategist
Lifestyle

From Rolex watches to wheels of cheese, there are a lot of ways to earn money off of medals

By
Madeline Fitzgerald
Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Tom Weller/VOIGT/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Athletes train their entire lives for a shot at competing in the Olympics – even participating in the games can bring fame and glory. One thing, however, is not guaranteed when it comes to Olympic success: money.

The games themselves are unpaid (though American gold medalists earn a $37,500 bonus) meaning that many athletes rely on endorsement deals, which can pose a problem for those who compete in less high-profile sports.

Athletes on the American women’s water polo team, for example, were working multiple jobs to support their athletic careers until captain Maggie Steffens publicly asked for financial support prior to the Olympics. Rapper Flavor Flav eventually stepped in to finance the American men’s and women’s teams and signed a five-year deal to “elevate the visibility and excitement surrounding water polo in the United States.”

“I was calling for people to know my teammates and challenging them and empowering them to follow some of the more niche sports this Olympics, especially women’s,” said Steffens, according to the Guardian.

“And Flavor Flav saw that and something about it sparked his interest,” she continued. “He has really opened the door for people to learn about our team and different communities, different people who would have never heard of water polo.”

Ilona Maher, who earned a bronze medal in rugby sevens, has said that she spends as much as six hours a day on TikTok – building a social media brand to ensure that she can earn sponsorships and support herself in a sport that is obscure to many Americans.

“It’s become a brand-building thing. I’m a female athlete in a sport that’s not very big, especially in America. It’s not a money-making sport,” Maher told the Guardian of her social media presence. “I want to make sports a career and I don’t think many women can think that way.”

Even superstars, like gymnast Simone Biles, make far less than their Olympic peers in more mainstream sports. Biles earned $7.1 million in 2023, primarily through endorsement deals. On the other hand, Stephen Curry – one of the highest paid American Olympians – earned $102 million in the last year, according to a Forbes estimate.

Continue reading to see which companies Olympians like Biles, Maher, and Sha’Carri Richardson partner with for endorsement deals.

Simone Biles – Visa

Simone Biles – Visa

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Biles will return home from Paris with four new medals – three gold and one silver – and a firmly cemented status as the greatest gymnast of all time. Before this year’s games began, Biles was already earning money through lucrative sponsorship deals with United Airlines, Visa, and Powerade, among many other corporate partnerships. She earned an estimated $7 million through endorsements in 2023 – making her the 16th highest-paid female athlete in the world, according to a Forbes analysis.

Ilona Maher – L’Oréal

Ilona Maher – L’Oréal

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Maher became one of the breakout stars of the Paris games, due to her fierce performance on the field and her charismatic TikTok videos. Maher’s social media popularity paved the way for several high-profile deals, including partnerships with Secret, L’Oréal, and New Era.

Katie Ledecky – Athleta

Katie Ledecky – Athleta

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images (Getty Images)

No other woman can compete with Katie Ledecky’s record times when it comes to swimming the women’s 1500m freestyle. But if you want to try, the swimmer would probably recommend buying a swimsuit from TYR – after she signed on for a $7 million partnership with the brand. Ledecky also signed on to a high-profile, five-year deal with Athleta in March.

Sha’Carri Richardson – Nike

Sha’Carri Richardson – Nike

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images (Getty Images)

One of the best female sprinters in the world, Sha’Carri Richardson has captured the attention of many viewers due to her flamboyant sense of style – including her colorful running gear and intricate, acrylic nails. There is one piece of her wardrobe, however, that stays consistent – Richardson always wears Nike. The exact dollar figure of her Nike deal is confidential, but Richardson is believed to be one of the highest paid athletes in Paris, according to NBC.

Caeleb Dressel – Toyota

Caeleb Dressel – Toyota

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Record-breaking swimmer Caeleb Dressel has collected more than just medals, throughout his Olympic career. Dressel has several high-profile sponsorships with brands including Omega and Toyota. Much like his teammate, Katie Ledecky, Dressel is also sponsored by a swimwear company – in his case, Speedo.

Suni Lee – Amazon

Suni Lee – Amazon

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Jamie Squire/Getty Images (Getty Images)

After her gold medal performance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, athlete tracking firm On3 NIL described gymnast Suni Lee as one of the most marketable athletes competing in the NCAA. Lee has a slew of endorsement deals with companies including Marriott, L’Oreal, SKIMS, and Amazon.

Scottie Scheffler – Rolex

Scottie Scheffler – Rolex

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler was on top of the podium in men’s golf at the Paris Olympics. Even without an Olympic victory, however, Scheffler will likely have no shortage of shiny objects. Scheffler was the fourth-highest-paid golfer in the world in 2023 – making a profit on both championship victories and deals with Nike, Rolex, and Veritex Bank.

Giorgia Villa – Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium

Giorgia Villa – Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium

Image for article titled See which companies sponsor your favorite Olympic athletes
Image: Gabriele Seghizzi/Parmigiano Reggiano

Giorgia Villa may not have competed for Team USA, but the Italian gymnast won hearts and minds across the world – in part due to her sponsorship deals. She’s sponsored by Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium, which oversees the production of all parmesan reggiano. As part of her endorsement deal, Villa participated in a unique photoshoot where she showed off her gymnastics skills next to wheels of the delicious dairy product.

