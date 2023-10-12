Comtech: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Melville, New York-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 29 cents per share.

The communications company posted revenue of $148.8 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $26.9 million, or $1.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $550 million.

