ConAgra Brands Inc. (CAG) reports earnings

ConAgra Brands Inc. has submitted its 10-Q filing for the quarterly period ended February 23, 2025.

The filing includes financial statements for the quarter, showing a decrease in net sales to $2,841 million from $3,032.9 million in the same quarter the previous year. The decrease is attributed to lower volumes and unfavorable price/mix across all segments.

Operating profit decreased to $395 million from $578.4 million in the previous year, impacted by input cost inflation and unfavorable operating leverage.

Net income for the quarter was $145.1 million, down from $308.8 million in the previous year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.30, compared to $0.64 in the previous year.

Cash provided by operating activities was $1,346.2 million, while cash used in investing and financing activities was $457.2 million and $914.3 million, respectively.

ConAgra had a working capital of $2,965.6 million as of February 23, 2025. The company maintains a revolving credit facility with a maximum aggregate principal amount of $2.0 billion, with no outstanding borrowings as of the end of the quarter.

The filing also details various financial agreements, including a revolving credit facility and commercial paper program, with $535 million outstanding under the latter as of February 23, 2025.

ConAgra does not anticipate cash dividend payments to common stockholders in the near future.

The company reported a decrease in SG&A expenses, primarily due to lower incentive compensation expense and consulting fees.

The filing identifies risks related to commodity price fluctuations, foreign currency exchange rates, and interest rates, which could impact future financial performance.

ConAgra continues to focus on managing its supply chain and mitigating the impact of input cost inflation and foreign exchange volatility on its operations.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the ConAgra Brands Inc. quarterly 10-Q report dated April 3, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.