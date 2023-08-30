Conn's: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Conn's Inc. (CONN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $33.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of $1.39.

The retailer posted revenue of $306.9 million in the period.

