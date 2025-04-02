Constellation Acquisition Corp I Class A (CSTAF) reports earnings

In This Story CSTAF 0.00%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Class A (CSTAF0.00% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's financial status, including a working capital deficit of $5,573,504 as of December 31, 2024. The company reported a net loss of approximately $248,000 for the year.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses.

As of December 31, 2024, the company had $5,303 in its operating bank account and $778,970.65 in its Trust Account after redemptions.

The company has until January 29, 2026, to complete a Business Combination. If it fails to do so, it will cease operations and redeem the public shares.

The filing notes that the company has issued several promissory notes to its Sponsor for working capital purposes, totaling approximately $4,773,208 as of December 31, 2024.

The company is listed on the OTCQX® Best Market and OTCQB® Venture Market under the symbols CSTAF, CSTUF, and CSTWF for its Class A ordinary shares, units, and warrants, respectively.

The filing also discusses the company's management structure, highlighting key personnel and directors, including Chandra R. Patel as CEO and Chairman.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I's financial statements have been audited by WithumSmith+Brown, PC, and the report includes a going concern warning due to the company's financial condition and the deadline for a Business Combination.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Constellation Acquisition Corp I Class A annual 10-K report dated April 2, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.