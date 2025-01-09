A vacuum with legs, an AI gaming buddy, and a transparent TV: The coolest gadgets at CES 2025

Nvidia’s (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang walked onto the CES stage for his keynote in his signature style — a sleek black leather jacket. But this wasn’t just any jacket — it was a new $8,990 Tom Ford number with an embossed crocodile pattern. During the presentation, he even asked the audience if they liked his latest look.

It’s similar — both in looks and cost — to one he wore at another tech conference in 2024. But hey, when you run a company worth $3.44 trillion, why not have a new jacket for every event?