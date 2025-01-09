How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
A vacuum with legs, an AI gaming buddy, and a transparent TV: The coolest gadgets at CES 2025

Emerging Technologies

Plus, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivered his keynote in a new leather jacket — part of his signature look

By
Britney Nguyen
 and Jackie Snow
jensen huang wearing a black leather jacket while speaking and holding a chip in front of a display with neon blue lines and colorful lights
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a Drive Thor processor during his keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images)

Welcome to CES 2025, where tech companies are showing off their latest innovations — some more practical than others. From $60,000 transparent TVs to RGB-lit RAM sticks, this year’s show is all about pushing boundaries (and price tags). Let’s take a look at some of the most eye-catching announcements and one fashion moment.

A wearable to read your mind

A wearable to read your mind

A brain computer interface for $89
A brain computer interface for $89
Screenshot: Omi

Another wearable wants to be your AI bestie — this time, it’s Omi, an $89 device you wear around your neck (or, if you’re feeling bold, on your temple with medical tape). It’s always listening, ready to summarize your conversations or look up Bitcoin prices. The company’s even working on making it read your thoughts, which they say is totally sci-fi... but maybe possible in two years? Hey, at least it won’t cost you $60,000 like some other things at CES.

Security bot that will protect you with paintballs


Security bot that will protect you with paintballs

Paintcam has nine different projectile options including paint and pepper spray
Paintcam has nine different projectile options including paint and pepper spray
Photo: Paintcam

And now for something completely different: a security camera that shoots paintballs at intruders. The PaintCam comes in four models, including one specifically for scaring off wildlife. It can even use UV paint to help police track down tagged intruders. The company calls this ‘Safety Simplified’ because nothing says simple like a home security system that doubles as a paintball gun.

Jensen Huang’s new leather jacket

Jensen Huang’s new leather jacket

Jensen Huang wearing a shiny black leather jacket holding up a small device
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds a personal AI supercomputer during his keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 6, 2025.
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images)

Nvidia’s (NVDA) chief executive Jensen Huang walked onto the CES stage for his keynote in his signature style — a sleek black leather jacket. But this wasn’t just any jacket — it was a new $8,990 Tom Ford number with an embossed crocodile pattern. During the presentation, he even asked the audience if they liked his latest look.

It’s similar — both in looks and cost — to one he wore at another tech conference in 2024. But hey, when you run a company worth $3.44 trillion, why not have a new jacket for every event?

Colorful DRAM

Colorful DRAM

three colorful DRAM sticks with different patterns such as cherry blossom
Corsair Custom Lab’s DRAM sticks.
Image: CORSAIR

Nvidia’s chief executive wasn’t the only one sporting a new look at CES — Corsair (CRSR) is bringing their Custom Lab creativity to DRAM sticks. They’ve got eight designs, including delicate cherry blossom and futuristic sci-fi light patterns, available in black, white, or gray. These aren’t just DRAM modules with a pretty paint job — they’re still high-performance memory. Looks like your PC’s memory is ready for its fashion moment.

A $1,900 smart ring

A $1,900 smart ring

a photo of a hand wearing a thick silver band on its left ring finger
Ultrahuman’s Rare ring.
Screenshot: Ultrahuman

Ultrahuman unveiled a smart ring in 18-karat gold for $1,900 (or $2,200 if you prefer platinum). At a time when other wearables like Humane’s AI Pin are struggling to find their footing, Ultrahuman is betting that luxury shoppers want their health tracking to come with a designer price tag. Functionally, it’s identical to their $350 Ring Air — but hey, at least this one’s named after desert dunes and comes with a lifetime subscription.

A gaming chair that can blast you with hot or cold air

A gaming chair that can blast you with hot or cold air

an image of the gaming chair with illustrated red and blue flows of air, the chair is in a dark space with a yellow glow on one side of the wall and blue light on the other side
Razer’s Project Arielle mesh gaming chair with an integrated fan system.
Image: Razer

Razer has a new take on gaming comfort — their prototype gaming chair can blast you with hot or cold air. And because this is Razer at CES, of course, this temperature-controlled chair needed a dramatic name: Project Arielle. The chair uses a bladeless fan system that can cool you down during intense gaming sessions or warm you up on chilly days.

Unlike most of Razer’s wild CES concepts (remember that fold-out triple-screen laptop?), this one actually seems practical, if a little decadent. Though you’ll have to stay plugged in — spinning 360 degrees will turn you into a power cable mummy.

AI agents that can roast you (or cheer you on) while gaming

AI agents that can roast you (or cheer you on) while gaming

a screenshot of a player playing fortnite with his AI agent in the bottom right corner
Streamlabs, Inworld AI, and Nvidia’s AI agent for streaming.
Screenshot: Streamlabs on YouTube

Now AI wants to be your gaming buddy — or your worst critic. Inworld AI and Streamlabs (LOGI) are cooking up an ‘Intelligent Streaming Assistant’ that can hype up your Fortnite victories or, presumably, roast your building skills. It’ll even trigger special effects when you do something impressive, though based on the demo, it looks about as natural as a robot trying to do stand-up comedy.

Want a sassy AI cohost commenting on your gameplay? Coming to Streamlabs later this year, your mileage may vary depending on your gaming and how able you can handle some heckling.

A lamp that doubles as a smart garden

A lamp that doubles as a smart garden

a smart garden lamp displayed in a dark room of a home
LG Electronics’ smart garden standing lamp.
Image: LG Electronics

LG (LPL) is bringing together two things we never knew we needed combined: a smart lamp and an indoor garden. Their new floor-standing light doubles as a plant sanctuary, with LED lighting that can both nurture your greenery and set the mood. It’s got a clever shelf in the middle for growing up to twenty plants, and a built-in watering system that knows exactly what your leafy friends need.

Finally, a smart home gadget that might actually make your home feel more alive — though, like many of LG’s coolest innovations revealed at CES, there’s no guarantee it’ll make it to stores near you any time soon.

Check your temp? Nah, check your hormones

Check your temp? Nah, check your hormones

image of the Hormometer displayed on a phone, a thermometer is beside the phone and two screenshots of the product display are in the image
Hormometer
Image: Consumer Electronics Show (CES)

Tired of just tracking your steps and sleep? The Hormometer wants you to check your hormones, too. It’s a simple stick that uses your saliva and phone camera to measure stress and reproductive hormones like cortisol and progesterone.

At $8 a month, it’s way cheaper than traditional lab tests — though experts are raising eyebrows at the whole ‘hormone balancing’ trend it’s riding. Still, for anyone dealing with actual hormone-related health issues, having lab-quality results without the lab visit could be a game-changer.

A robot vacuum with legs

A robot vacuum with legs

Dreame Technology's ultra robot vacuum shown tilted up on its "legs"
Dreame Technology’s X50 Ultra robot vacuum.
Photo: Dreame Technology

First they tracked our steps, now the robots are taking their own. Dreame’s new X50 Ultra vacuum can push itself up and onto spots that are up to 2.5 inches high with what they’re calling a “motorized swing arm” (but come on, those are definitely legs). While it’s not ready to climb a set of normal stairs, this is a big leap forward from the robot vacuums that struggle with thick rugs. Baby steps, right?

A transparent TV

A transparent TV

image of LG's transparent TV displayed in a bedroom against a glass wall with a moon on the screen
LG Signature OLED T transparent 4K Smart TV.
Screenshot: LG Electronics

LG just revealed a television you can literally see through. Their new OLED T switches between regular TV and completely transparent at the press of a button — when it’s off, it looks like a window.

At $60,000, it’s definitely not for everyone (the reviews are having a field day with that price tag). But even the skeptics have to admit there’s something magical about a TV that can transform into a virtual fish tank. However, as The Verge points out, maybe the real question is how long before you get tired of watching your shows through what’s essentially a very expensive window?”

