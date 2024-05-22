The 15 lowest ranked cars, according to Consumer Reports

Consumer Reports is a trusted resource among car buyers, having provided thorough and comprehensive car reviews for decades. In contrast to many automotive publications, Consumer Reports tends to focus on the average driver rather than the enthusiast. The outlet considers many factors that other reviewers don’t ascribe much value to, like predicted reliability and predicted owner satisfaction. CR scores are culminations of an array of tests, and the totals are all out of 100 possible points.



Consumer Reports tends to stick to objective rankings based on the needs and desires of the everyday commuter, so some of the vehicles on this list are enthusiast vehicles with specialized purposes that cause them to struggle in rankings. Purpose-built off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco score low because of their lack of on-road refinement, but that might be exactly what a buyer is looking for, so take these scores with a grain of salt. This list compiles the lowest-scoring 2024 vehicles that Consumer Reports tested.