Cars

The 15 lowest ranked cars, according to Consumer Reports

Purpose-built off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco score low because of their lack of on-road refinement

By
Logan Carter / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A red Hardbody-style Frontier parked on dirt in front of mountains
Photo: Nissan

Consumer Reports is a trusted resource among car buyers, having provided thorough and comprehensive car reviews for decades. In contrast to many automotive publications, Consumer Reports tends to focus on the average driver rather than the enthusiast. The outlet considers many factors that other reviewers don’t ascribe much value to, like predicted reliability and predicted owner satisfaction. CR scores are culminations of an array of tests, and the totals are all out of 100 possible points.

Consumer Reports tends to stick to objective rankings based on the needs and desires of the everyday commuter, so some of the vehicles on this list are enthusiast vehicles with specialized purposes that cause them to struggle in rankings. Purpose-built off-roaders like the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco score low because of their lack of on-road refinement, but that might be exactly what a buyer is looking for, so take these scores with a grain of salt. This list compiles the lowest-scoring 2024 vehicles that Consumer Reports tested.

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe: 50/100

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe: 50/100

A brown Tahoe driving on a bridge in a city
Photo: Chevrolet

The Chevy Tahoe only scored a 50, which is the highest score of the low scores. It took a big hit in predicted reliability, with a bad score of 29/100. CR’s road test summary is actually pretty positive, with negative marks for the push-button gear shifter, bad fuel economy, lack of agility and high step-in height.

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 49/100

2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class: 49/100

A gray C300 driving on a foggy road
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The new C-Class got awful predicted reliability scores of 19/100 and awful scores for predicted owner satisfaction with just 1/5. CR hated the overly complicated controls, spongy brake pedal and predicted reliability.

2024 Land Rover Discovery: 49/100

2024 Land Rover Discovery: 49/100

A gray Land Rover Discovery parked inf ront of a body of water
Photo: Land Rover

The only Land Rover products that are rated higher than the Discovery are the Range Rover Velar and the Range Rover Sport. Predicted reliability is low at 30/100, and owner satisfaction is also low at 2/5.

2024 Nissan Frontier: 48/100

2024 Nissan Frontier: 48/100

A red hardbody style Frontier parked on dirt in front of a mountain
Photo: Nissan

Despite a recent redesign, the Frontier didn’t tickle Consumer Reports’ fancy. Testers disliked the truck’s rough ride, tight rear seat, and lack of a telescoping steering column. Predicted reliability is low at 23/100, and predicted owner satisfaction is also on the low side at 2/5.

2024 Volkswagen Taos: 47/100

2024 Volkswagen Taos: 47/100

A head-on view of a blue Taos parked in front of trees
Photo: Volkswagen

The smallest Volkswagen SUV didn’t impress the Consumer Reports team. It’s hampered by crappy predicted reliability at 18/100, and crappy predicted owner satisfaction of 1/5. The biggest gripes with the car lie with its powertrain, which CR cites as having uneven power delivery.

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA: 47/100

2024 Mercedes-Benz CLA: 47/100

A blue CLA parked in front of some mountains
Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The current babiest of Benzes scored low in Consumer Reports testing, with predicted reliability slightly better than the C-Class, but still very low at 23/100. Owner satisfaction is predicted to reflect a similar storyline, with a score of 2/5 that is again low but slightly better than the C-Class.

2024 Land Rover Defender: 47/100

2024 Land Rover Defender: 47/100

A green Defender 90 parked in front of a concrete building
Photo: Land Rover

I’m surprised by the Defender’s low score; aside from low predicted reliability, I’d expect it to score higher than its other Land Rover brethren. Consumer Reports didn’t like the Defender’s frustrating controls, bad fuel economy, and high step-in height.

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: 46/100

2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: 46/100

A blue Discovery Sport parked in front of a building
Photo: Land Rover

Consumer Reports got a bit sassy when testing the Disco Sport, saying, “Winston Churchill said the British are ‘the only people who like to be told how bad things are.’ In that case, they’re about to get an earful about the Land Rover Discovery Sport.” The Discovery Sport suffers from middling performance, low predicted reliability and low predicted owner satisfaction.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: 46/100

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque: 46/100

A white Evoque parked in front of a body of water
Photo: Land Rover

The Evoque hasn’t made many top lists since the model’s debut, and despite its slick looks the 2024 Evoque still disappoints. Average road test scores coupled with low predicted reliability and owner satisfaction are the three nails sealing its coffin shut.

2024 Ford Bronco: 46/100

2024 Ford Bronco: 46/100

A blue Bronco with its roof off parked on sand
Photo: Ford

The Bronco didn’t score very well, but it did nearly double the score of its closest competitor, the Wrangler. Compared to other midsize two-row SUVs, it lacks refinement and on-road agility, leading to its low scores. It also took a hit for long braking distances, bad fuel economy, loud interior noise levels, and a predicted reliability score of 37/100.

2024 Jeep Gladiator: 45/100

2024 Jeep Gladiator: 45/100

A gray Jeep Gladiator driving through the sand
Photo: Jeep

I’m not sure how the Wrangler scored 20 points lower than the Gladiator, but CR says the Gladiator’s shortcomings don’t negate it as an option for truck buyers. The Gladiator still got middling road test scores, a low predicted reliability score of 40/100, and middling predicted owner satisfaction.

2024 Jeep Renegade: 44/100

2024 Jeep Renegade: 44/100

A red Renegade parked inf ront of a building
Photo: Jeep

The Renegade is dying, but it’s still listed as a 2024 model so it counts for this slideshow. CR liked its looks and demeanor, but disliked much more including the stiff ride, clumsy transmission behavior, bad visibility, uncomfortable front seats and underwhelming fuel economy. Paired with dismal predicted owner satisfaction of 1/5 and bad predicted reliability at 33/100, there are better choices in this class.

2024 Polestar 2: 38/100

2024 Polestar 2: 38/100

A blue Polestar 2 Performance parked on a cliff in Malibu
Photo: Logan K. Carter

This placement really surprised me. I just had a Polestar 2 on loan and I don’t think it deserves this low of a score. Consumer Reports absolutely obliterated the Polestar 2's predicted reliability with a dismal score of 5/100. Testers also disliked the rough ride, confusing controls, and cramped interior.

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage: 38/100

2024 Mitsubishi Mirage: 38/100

A side view of a yellow Mirage driving inf ront of a building
Photo: Mitsubishi

Sorry Mitsubishi, but the Mirage is the butt of the joke. CR liked its low price and high fuel economy, but disliked the sloppy handling, loud interior, weak engine and bad driving position. Testers recommend buying a good used car instead of a new Mirage. Yikes.

2024 Jeep Wrangler: 25/100

2024 Jeep Wrangler: 25/100

A gray Wrangler driving up a rock
Image: Jeep

Consumer Reports compares vehicles within size segments, and in the midsize two-row SUV class the Wrangler can’t match the refinement and civilized demeanor of car-based SUVs. It got bad marks for the stiff ride, loud interior, awkward ergonomics and bad fuel economy. It also has bad predicted reliability at 27/100, and a low road test score of 34/100.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

