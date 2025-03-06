Contineum Therapeutics Inc. (CTNM) reports earnings

In This Story CTNM +4.75%

Contineum Therapeutics Inc. (CTNM+4.75% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing details the company's focus on developing therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology diseases. Contineum's lead drug candidates, PIPE-791 and PIPE-307, are in early stages of clinical development.

PIPE-791 is being developed for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, progressive multiple sclerosis, and chronic pain. The company has completed a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers and is conducting a Phase 1b trial to inform Phase 2 dose selection.

PIPE-307, developed in collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, is targeted for depression and relapse-remitting multiple sclerosis. A Phase 2 trial for RRMS is ongoing, with top-line data expected in the second half of 2025.

The company reported a market value of $356.0 million as of June 28, 2024. It had 25,871,549 total shares outstanding as of February 28, 2025.

Contineum is pursuing additional drug candidates, including CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist, and is conducting preclinical studies for potential new therapies.

The filing outlines potential risks, including dependence on PIPE-791 and PIPE-307, regulatory approval challenges, and reliance on third-party manufacturers.

Contineum's strategy involves leveraging drug discovery capabilities, executing a balanced development strategy, and engaging in strategic collaborations to maximize its pipeline's potential.

The company acknowledges the competitive landscape, highlighting the need for effective therapies that address unmet medical needs in its targeted indications.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Contineum Therapeutics Inc. annual 10-K report dated March 6, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.