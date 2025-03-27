Copper prices are climbing due to tariffs. Here are 6 ways you'll feel higher prices

Most Americans don’t wake up in the morning thinking about the price of copper. But as prices rise to record highs, Americans might soon feel the pain on some common products — if they aren’t already.

John Marillo, chief dealing officer of global fintech firm B2BROKER, pegs the copper increase on a combination of factors, with President Trump’s proposed tariffs being a major one.

“The possibility of a 25% tariff on all copper imports has created uncertainty in the market, leading to a rush by traders to buy and store copper in the U.S. ahead of the imposition of these tariffs,” Marillo says. This strategic buying has tightened global copper supplies and increased demand, he adds, thereby pushing prices higher.

Here are some products that will make you notice the higher price of copper, and more about what’s behind the price increase.