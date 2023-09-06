Core & Main: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Core & Main Inc. (CNM) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 66 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The distributor of water and fire protection products posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

Core & Main expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.6 billion to $6.8 billion.

