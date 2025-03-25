Core & Main Inc. Class A (CNM) reports earnings

In This Story CNM +2.28%

Core & Main Inc. Class A (CNM+2.28% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2025.

The filing reports net sales of $7,441 million for the fiscal year, an increase of 11.0% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven by acquisitions and higher volumes, despite slightly lower selling prices.

Gross profit increased by 8.9% to $1,980 million, with a slight decrease in gross profit margin to 26.6% from 27.1% in the prior year.

Selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 15.8% to $1,078 million, reflecting acquisitions and inflationary pressures.

Operating income was $719 million, a decrease of 2.8% from the previous year, impacted by higher operating expenses.

Interest expense increased significantly to $142 million due to higher borrowings.

Net income attributable to Core & Main Inc. increased by 10.8% to $411 million, primarily due to a reduced allocation to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted EBITDA was $930 million, a 2.2% increase from the prior year, supported by higher gross profit.

The company completed several acquisitions during the year, contributing to its growth strategy.

Core & Main Inc. continues to focus on expanding its market presence through strategic acquisitions and enhancing its product offerings.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Core & Main Inc. Class A annual 10-K report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.