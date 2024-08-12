Air and Space

When it comes to spending, the business travel industry has long COVID

Corporate spending in the sector isn't expected to hit 2019 levels until 2027

By
Melvin Backman
LUV+0.35%

The classic business-class road warrior has been keeping it in park. Though corporate business travel is expecting to surpass pre-COVID-19-levels on a nominal basis this year, the Financial Times reports that the Global Business Travel Association doesn’t expect inflation-adjusted spending to hit 2019 levels again until 2027.

Uber wants Tesla's robotaxis on its app, because 'no one wants to compete' against Elon Musk
Airbnb jumps after earnings beat. CEO sees it as the 'Amazon' of travel
Google's AI head wants employees to chill out over DeepSeek
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Suzanne Neufang, the group’s CEO, told the newspaper that “inflationary pressures and other things means [travel companies] are making more money on fewer trips” and that “the way companies travel is different,” resulting in “a new normal and that is probably here to stay.”

Air travel is back for tourists, but not for business travelers
Business travel is almost all the way back, Deloitte says

The consulting firm Deloitte recently explained what that new normal looks like: Fewer travelers doing more of the traveling. Southwest Airlines LUV+0.35%, which just started giving its customers assigned seats for the first time recently, said that trying to curry favor with business travelers was part of the rationale for doing so.

“Customers are just taking fewer short-haul trips today, they are flying longer,” said CEO Bob Jordan. “And when they fly longer, the importance of an assigned seat goes up. We’ve talked a lot about our desire and initiatives to grow market share with corporate business travelers in the managed business space, and their preference is for an assigned versus an open seat.”