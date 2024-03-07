Gold bars and silver coins have Costco riding high

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling CC Share Subtitles Off

Costco’s online sales soared in its most recent quarter and, surprisingly, it has gold bars and silver coins to thank.

The membership warehouse club chain’s e-commerce sales were up over 18% in the 12 weeks ending Feb. 18, according to its latest quarterly earnings report. In comparison, the company’s total sales were only up 6% in the same period.

“E-commerce showed strength in several areas led by sales of gold, and very recently silver,” Costco’s chief financial officer Richard Galanti, who is retiring this month, told investors on a call Thursday evening.

The news comes as gold prices reached an all-time high this week. The company started selling $2,000 gold bars on its website in September and recently started hawking 25-count tubes of one-ounce silver coins for $675.

The company did not disclose how much gold and silver was sold this most recent quarter. However, in its previous quarter the company reportedly sold $100 million worth of gold.

Despite this, the retailer still missed Wall Street expectations. The company’s total revenue was up about 6% year-over-year to $58.4 billion in its second quarter, narrowly missing analysts expectations of $59.2 billion, according to FactSet.

Costco’s stock slid 4% during after-hours trading on Thursday to about $754.

New menu items at the food court

Galanti also noted that the company recently replaced its $1.50 churro from its food court with a 5.5 ounce chocolate chip cookie that goes for $2.49. It also added a $6.99 turkey sandwich to its menu.

He also teased that the retailer is bringing its made-in-store sushi to two more locations in the U.S. Currently, Costco-made sushi, which is popular in Asia, is only available in the U.S. at the company’s Issaquah, Washington location.

Costco’s second quarter, by the digits



Costco’s net income rose 19% in the 12 weeks ending Feb. 18 to nearly $1.7 billion from about $1.5 billion in the same period the prior year.

The company’s net sales in the quarter jumped 6% to $57 billion and revenue generated from its membership fees grew 8% to $1.1 billion.

Its diluted earnings per share came to $3.92, above Wall Street expectations of $3.63, according to a consensus estimate from analysts surveyed by FactSet.