Costco workers face contract deadline as potential strike looms

Thousands of Costco employees could strike if negotiations fail

By
Quartz Intelligence Newsroom
Photo: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)

Thousands of Costco workers across the U.S. are on the brink of a strike, as a midnight deadline approaches in contract negotiations. The workers, represented by the Teamsters union, are preparing for possible industrial action if a new agreement is not reached. Key issues in these negotiations include wage increases, benefits, and working conditions. The union has emphasized the need for substantial pay raises, amid escalating living costs and inflationary pressures.

Starbucks and Workers United turn to mediator as contract talks stall
Apple could benefit from adopting this Galaxy S25 Ultra feature
U.S. investigates China's DeepSeek for potential use of AI chips
What DeepSeek's AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
Starbucks and Workers United turn to mediator as contract talks stall
Apple could benefit from adopting this Galaxy S25 Ultra feature
U.S. investigates China's DeepSeek for potential use of AI chips
What DeepSeek's AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
The potential strike is set against the backdrop of recent wage increases by Costco, with the company having raised hourly pay above $30 for many of its employees. Despite these increases, the Teamsters remain firm in their demand for better wages and benefits across the board. The union’s leadership has cited the need to keep pace with inflation and improve workers’ quality of life.

You can be a Costco snack critic and get paid thousands. Here's how
A Costco strike is coming. Here's what to know

You can be a Costco snack critic and get paid thousands. Here's how
A Costco strike is coming. Here's what to know

As the deadline looms, both parties are engaged in intensive negotiations. The outcome will affect not only Costco’s workforce but also consumers and the broader retail industry. With Costco’s extensive network of warehouses and significant market presence, a strike could lead to operational disruptions. The coming hours are critical in determining whether a deal can be reached to avoid a costly and potentially prolonged conflict.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.