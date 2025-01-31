Costco workers face contract deadline as potential strike looms

This story incorporates reporting from NPR, The Associated Press on MSN.com and MSN.



Thousands of Costco workers across the U.S. are on the brink of a strike, as a midnight deadline approaches in contract negotiations. The workers, represented by the Teamsters union, are preparing for possible industrial action if a new agreement is not reached. Key issues in these negotiations include wage increases, benefits, and working conditions. The union has emphasized the need for substantial pay raises, amid escalating living costs and inflationary pressures.

What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia CC Share Subtitles Off

English What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia

The potential strike is set against the backdrop of recent wage increases by Costco, with the company having raised hourly pay above $30 for many of its employees. Despite these increases, the Teamsters remain firm in their demand for better wages and benefits across the board. The union’s leadership has cited the need to keep pace with inflation and improve workers’ quality of life.

Advertisement

As the deadline looms, both parties are engaged in intensive negotiations. The outcome will affect not only Costco’s workforce but also consumers and the broader retail industry. With Costco’s extensive network of warehouses and significant market presence, a strike could lead to operational disruptions. The coming hours are critical in determining whether a deal can be reached to avoid a costly and potentially prolonged conflict.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.