Pope Francis dies at 88. Here are 5 companies in his 'Inclusive Capitalism' group

Pope Francis passed away one day after celebrating Easter Sunday and following a brief meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance

Throughout Pope Francis’s 12-year papacy, championing what Vatican observers called “compassionate capitalism” was one of his causes. Sometimes he would excoriate CEOs, and other times he would work with them. The Council for Inclusive Capitalism was a vehicle affiliated with the Pope that aimed to incite corporate change.

Each organization on the council — formed in 2020 — has committed to changing aspects of its business model. Mastercard (MA), for instance, has said it plans to invest $500 million in Black communities and will increase annual spending with Black suppliers by 70% over the next five years. DuPont (DD), for its part, has said it will make sustainability a required criteria throughout its value chain by 2030.



Still, the council has its critics, who call it a fox-guarding-the-henhouse creation, naively hoping that powerful corporations will solve the problems they created, according to a post on InsideTheVatican.

Anne Quito contributed to this slideshow.