10 countries where the workweek is getting shorter fastest Countries around the world are proving that working less can mean producing more, while helping to restore work-life balance

The rules of the workweek are changing globally. In many countries, the traditional five-day grind is losing ground to something more flexible, humane, and productive. Governments and companies alike are rethinking what “full-time” means, and early results suggest that trimming hours doesn’t necessarily trim output. In many cases, it does the opposite.

According to the World Economic Forum, a growing list of countries are either testing or expanding shorter workweek pilots in 2025. The reasons vary, from combating burnout and labor shortages, to boosting gender equity and retaining talent.

The results seem to be consistent: higher-quality output in less time, and a measurable lift in health, morale, and overall well-being. The modern workweek is being re-engineered, and while most of the early momentum is coming from Europe and Asia, the U.S. is watching closely even as the 996 trend spreads.

This shift isn’t leisure-driven. It’s a strategic recalibration: maximizing productivity while reducing burnout, sustaining economic growth, and minimizing environmental impact.

Here are 10 nations pioneering shorter workweeks, demonstrating how rethinking hours can create lasting gains for both people and economies.