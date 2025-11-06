10 countries where the workweek is getting shorter fastest
Countries around the world are proving that working less can mean producing more, while helping to restore work-life balance
The rules of the workweek are changing globally. In many countries, the traditional five-day grind is losing ground to something more flexible, humane, and productive. Governments and companies alike are rethinking what “full-time” means, and early results suggest that trimming hours doesn’t necessarily trim output. In many cases, it does the opposite.
According to the World Economic Forum, a growing list of countries are either testing or expanding shorter workweek pilots in 2025. The reasons vary, from combating burnout and labor shortages, to boosting gender equity and retaining talent.
The results seem to be consistent: higher-quality output in less time, and a measurable lift in health, morale, and overall well-being. The modern workweek is being re-engineered, and while most of the early momentum is coming from Europe and Asia, the U.S. is watching closely even as the 996 trend spreads.
This shift isn’t leisure-driven. It’s a strategic recalibration: maximizing productivity while reducing burnout, sustaining economic growth, and minimizing environmental impact.
Here are 10 nations pioneering shorter workweeks, demonstrating how rethinking hours can create lasting gains for both people and economies.
Japan
Jezael Melgoza / Unsplash
Tokyo piloted a four-day workweek earlier this year, and the reform, supported by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, aimed to combat burnout and support population growth, by giving families more time together. This experiment hypothesized that shorter weeks will boost productivity, not reduce it, challenging decades of “face-time” culture.
The Netherlands
Azhar J / Unsplash
The Netherlands already boasts one of the shortest average workweeks, and new corporate pilots are reinforcing that advantage. Dutch firms are embracing four-day options as a competitive hiring strategy, especially among working women. Flexibility is increasingly seen not as a perk, but as policy.
New Zealand
Neon Wang / Unsplash
According to Remote, New Zealand remains one of the most visible testbeds for shorter workweeks, thanks to early adopters like Perpetual Guardian. Trials show that productivity stays stable while wellbeing rises — a combination that’s hard to ignore. Now, more employers are following suit, reframing the four-day model as a national advantage.
The United Kingdom
Heidi Fin / Unsplash
Following its 2023 national pilot, the U.K. is expanding the conversation around flexible hours, according to the World Economic Forum. Nearly 60% of firms in the initial trial kept the schedule permanently, citing improved retention and morale. Policy experts see this as a long-term play for a more sustainable, skills-driven economy.
Spain
Johan Mouchet / Unsplash
Spain’s government-funded four-day workweek experiment continues, but early signs appear promising. Condé Nast Traveler reports that participating companies have maintained output while reducing hours. For a country accustomed to integrating leisure into life, this experiment shows economic innovation in harmony with existing values.
Ireland
Victor Clime / Unsplash
According to Remote, Ireland is emerging as a quiet leader in the flexible work movement. Dozens of Irish firms are trialing 32-hour weeks, backed by government-sponsored research. The findings show improved job satisfaction and productivity, which are fueling discussions about national adoption.
Finland
Tapio Haaja / Unsplash
Finland’s work culture, already built on trust and autonomy, is evolving toward even shorter hours. The World Economic Forum highlights Finland as a case where results-based work is replacing the clock-based model. The shift reflects the country’s broader commitment to equality and wellbeing.
Australia
Addisen King / Unsplash
Australia’s private sector is catching on, with early pilots in tech and media firms showing measurable benefits. Condé Nast Traveler notes that the country’s major unions are backing research into wider adoption. Productivity metrics are holding steady, giving credibility to calls for a shorter national standard.
Sweden
Cartist / Unsplash
Sweden’s long-standing experiments with reduced hours are seeing a resurgence. Condé Nast Traveller India reports renewed government interest after pilot programs demonstrated stronger employee wellbeing and consistent output.
Canada
Sandro Schuh / Unsplash
Canada hasn’t formally legislated a shorter workweek, but the World Economic Forum notes growing corporate adoption. From startups to major financial firms, flexible schedules are gaining traction as a retention strategy. Policymakers are watching whether pilot programs could pave the way for national change.