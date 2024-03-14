Who really created Bitcoin? What to know about the new Craig Wright intrigue

Who created Bitcoin? That we don’t know, but now we certainly know who didn’t create Bitcoin. Australian scientist Craig Wright who claims to be Satoshi Nakamoto (the pseudonymous person or persons who developed Bitcoin) is not the creator of Bitcoin or the author of its founding whitepaper, according to a U.K. court.

According to Judge James Mellor’s ruling in London on March 14, Wright didn’t develop Bitcoin.



“First, Dr. Wright is not the author of the Bitcoin whitepaper. Second, Dr. Wright is not the person who adopted or operated under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto in the period 2008 to 2011. Third, Dr. Wright is not the person who created the Bitcoin system. And, fourth, he is not the author of the initial versions of the Bitcoin software. Any further relief will be dealt with in my written judgment,” he said.



Who is Craig Wright?

Craig Wright is an Australian computer scientist who has claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, since 2016. The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a non-profit community that seeks to remove patents and litigation as a barrier to growth in crypto, filed a lawsuit against Wright in 2021 to protect the crypto community and Bitcoin’s open-source technology. The ruling is a big win for COPA, which has the support of industry giants like Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Coinbase, and others.



In its closing submission, COPA said, “Dr. Wright has been shown to have lied on an extraordinary scale. He has invented an entire biographical history, producing one tranche after another of forged documents to support it.”



Then, who is behind Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a digital currency created in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto. The pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto refers to the person or group that introduced the concept of Bitcoin in 2008 through a whitepaper. Nakamoto was involved in the creation of Bitcoin and blockchain until 2010 but has not been heard from since.



The inventors of Bitcoin may have wanted to remain anonymous in order to safeguard their identities from governments. Another argument suggests that this anonymity was intentional, as the core idea behind Bitcoin is to promote decentralized finance. If Satoshi’s identity were revealed, the Bitcoin blockchain may not function as effectively.

