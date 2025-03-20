10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America

By the end of 2024, Americans had amassed a whopping $1.3 trillion in credit card debt. And while that figure still doesn’t beat the all-time high set in 2007, it’s no laughing matter.

Advertisement

WalletHub looked at the data to determine which states are most plagued by credit card debt. It found that the average U.S. household has $11,253 in credit card debt.

“It’s hard to look at a number like $1.3 trillion in credit card debt and truly understand the impact it has on individual Americans,” said WalletHub editor John Kiernan. “Many people’s debt is in danger of becoming unsustainable, which means their financial future is in jeopardy.”

Continue reading to see which states have the highest average balance per user.