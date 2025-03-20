Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Personal Finance

10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America

The average U.S. household has $11,253 in credit card debt, according to WalletHub

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Justin Sullivan / Staff (Getty Images)

By the end of 2024, Americans had amassed a whopping $1.3 trillion in credit card debt. And while that figure still doesn’t beat the all-time high set in 2007, it’s no laughing matter.

WalletHub looked at the data to determine which states are most plagued by credit card debt. It found that the average U.S. household has $11,253 in credit card debt.

“It’s hard to look at a number like $1.3 trillion in credit card debt and truly understand the impact it has on individual Americans,” said WalletHub editor John Kiernan. “Many people’s debt is in danger of becoming unsustainable, which means their financial future is in jeopardy.”

Continue reading to see which states have the highest average balance per user.

#10: Nevada — $8,378 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Ethan Miller / Staff (Getty Images)
#9: Connecticut — $8,416 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Yana Paskova / Stringer (Getty Images)
#8: California — $8,559 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Apu Gomes / Stringer (Getty Images)
#7: Florida — $8,637 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Joe Raedle / Staff (Getty Images)
#6: Georgia — $8,637 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Kevin Dietsch / Staff (Getty Images)
#5: New Jersey — $8,803 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Michael Loccisano / Staff (Getty Images)
#4: New York — $8,920 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Bruce Bennett / Staff (Getty Images)
#3: Maryland —$9,047 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Patrick Smith / Staff (Getty Images)
#2: Washington, D.C. — $9,125 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: Kent Nishimura / Stringer (Getty Images)
#1: Alaska — $9,255 per user

Image for article titled 10 states where people have the most credit card debt in America
Photo: John Moore / Staff (Getty Images)
