Money & Markets

The best credit cards, according to J.D. Power

Americans are less financially healthy, which has meant points and miles are taking a backseat

By
Rocio Fabbro
Image for article titled The best credit cards, according to J.D. Power
Illustration: Andriy Onufriyenko (Getty Images)

Some 82% of American adults had at least one credit card, according to the Federal Reserve. But the credit card landscape has become increasingly complex.

Credit card debt has become a growing concern, with 51% of cardholders carrying revolving debt, according to J.D. Power’s latest consumer survey. A difficult macroeconomic environment is stretching consumers, with higher interest rates and dwindling savings causing changes in how Americans use credit cards, and what they’re looking for.

“Cardholders are facing mounting day-to-day financial pressures, which are showing up in the form of high levels of revolving credit card debt, declining levels of financial health and a migration away from points/miles cards,” said John Cabell, managing director of payments intelligence at J.D. Power.

“This is a tough marketplace for card issuers to navigate, however, because even though overall credit card customer satisfaction scores are largely flat, the customer base has really become bifurcated into one subset that is feeling squeezed by economic pressures and one that is not,” he added.

More than half of cardholders are now classified as “financially unhealthy,” J.D. Power found. This has caused a migration away from rewards-based cards: The use of points or miles cards by financially unhealthy cardholders fell to 27% this year, from 31% in 2023, as the use of cash back and value cards continued to rise.

For the past 18 years, J.D. Power has carried out its U.S. Credit Card Satisfaction Study, which measures customer satisfaction with credit cards across seven factors: account management; benefits; customer service; new account; rewards earning; rewards redeeming; and terms. The study includes responses from 38,852 credit card customers from June 2023 through June 2024.

Whether you’re looking for travel points, cash back, rewards, or just building credit, there’s a credit card out there for it. With a plethora of options from a range of banks and issuers, however, it can be difficult to find the one. But it doesn’t have to be.

Keep reading to see J.D. Power’s top-ranked credit cards.

Bank rewards credit card with no annual fee

Bank rewards credit card with no annual fee

Image for article titled The best credit cards, according to J.D. Power
Photo: David Tran (Getty Images)

For the second straight year, the Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card had the highest customer satisfaction ranking among bank rewards credit cards with no annual fee, with a score of 679. The card gives customers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, certain streaming services, and at grocery stores, as well as 1% on all other purchases.

Chase Freedom Flex ranked second with a score of 670, and the Discover Student Cash Back Credit Card ranked third at 657.

Bank rewards credit card with an annual fee

Bank rewards credit card with an annual fee

Image for article titled The best credit cards, according to J.D. Power
Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The Bank of America Premium Rewards Elite card ranked highest in customer satisfaction among bank rewards credit cards with an annual fee for a second consecutive year. It had a score of 692. It has a $550 annual fee, and gives cardholders unlimited two points for every dollar spent on travel and dining purchases, and 1.5 points per dollar on all other purchases.

In second place was the American Express Blue Cash Preferred Card with 680, and in third was the Chase Sapphire Reserve, with 669.

Bank credit card with no rewards or annual fee

Bank credit card with no rewards or annual fee

Image for article titled The best credit cards, according to J.D. Power
Photo: GaryPhoto (Getty Images)

Capital One Platinum Mastercard had a score of 619, ranking highest in customer satisfaction among bank credit cards with no rewards or annual fee.

Airline co-branded credit card

Airline co-branded credit card

Image for article titled The best credit cards, according to J.D. Power
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

The Southwest Rapid Rewards Premier Card from Chase was the highest-ranked airline co-branded credit card, with a score of 658. The card comes with a $99 annual fee, but gives cardholders triple points on any Southwest-related purchases.

For the frequent flyer, the Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Card from Chase ranks second (649), and Delta SkyMiles Platinum American Express Card ranks third (627).

Co-brand credit card with no annual fee

Co-brand credit card with no annual fee

Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Card during a launch event at Apple headquarters on March 25, 2019.
Apple CEO Tim Cook introduces Apple Card during a launch event at Apple headquarters on March 25, 2019.
Photo: Noah Berger (Getty Images)

The Apple Card, in partnership with Goldman Sachs, ranked highest in customer satisfaction among co-brand credit cards with no annual fee, for the fourth-straight year. It had a score of 654. Apple, which first launched the card in 2019, reportedly submitted a proposal to Goldman last November to end the credit card partnership.

In second place was Hilton Honors American Express Card, with a score of 644, and in third is the Costco Anywhere Visa by Citi, with 634.

Credit card issuer

Credit card issuer

Image for article titled The best credit cards, according to J.D. Power
Photo: Adamdodd (Getty Images)

For the fifth consecutive year, American Express received the highest customer satisfaction rating of all credit card issuers, with a score of 634.

Discover ranked second (629) and Capital One (620) ranked third.

