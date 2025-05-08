The states where people are most and least diligent with credit

The states where people are most and least diligent with credit Credit scores can have wide-ranging effects on your future, and a new study shows where residents are more diligent about their credit than others.

Credit scores are supposed to be a way to size up your financial responsibility. But in practice, they often incentivize people to take on debt and can be riddled with errors. Studies show scoring disadvantages people of color, and many people are shut out of the system altogether.

Tamara Nopper, an associate professor of sociology at Rhode Island College, said within the current system, our economy is "built on taking out loans and taking on debt to meet basic human needs like housing, health care and higher education.”

No matter your thoughts, your credit score still matters, whether your landlord wants to check your credit before you sign a lease or you need to finance a car purchase. Even if you don’t like the system, most people can’t afford to opt out of it.

Chip Lupo, an analyst at WalletHub, encourages people to be diligent with their credit to avoid the adverse effects of the system.

"True diligence also includes monitoring your credit reports regularly to make sure there are no inaccuracies and swiftly reporting anything that’s out of place,” Lupo said. "Mistakes on your credit report can unfairly hurt your credit score.”

WalletHub ran the numbers to see where people are the best — and worst — with credit. Continue reading to see the top and bottom 5 states.