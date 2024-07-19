The CrowdStrike tech outage unleashed chaos at airports all over the world

A problem with CrowdStrike security software crashed computer systems overnight, bringing everything from stores to banks and even airports that used Windows software. Without their computers operational, airlines have been forced to delay and cancel thousands of flights. While workers are finding some workarounds, the airports themselves have been beyond chaotic as travelers find themselves trapped, many of whom are now stuck in foreign countries.

Let’s take a look at how this CrowdStrike outage is playing out at airports around the world.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.