Bitcoin will hit $130,000 this year, wealth advisor says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The CrowdStrike tech outage unleashed chaos at airports all over the world

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Air and Space

The CrowdStrike tech outage unleashed chaos at airports all over the world

Take a look at some of the wildest scenes from backed-up airports

By
Collin Woodard / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Crowded airport following CrowdStrike outage
Photo: Ezra Acayan / Stringer (Getty Images)

A problem with CrowdStrike security software crashed computer systems overnight, bringing everything from stores to banks and even airports that used Windows software. Without their computers operational, airlines have been forced to delay and cancel thousands of flights. While workers are finding some workarounds, the airports themselves have been beyond chaotic as travelers find themselves trapped, many of whom are now stuck in foreign countries.

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at how this CrowdStrike outage is playing out at airports around the world.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Handwritten Boarding Passes

Handwritten Boarding Passes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Atlanta, Singapore, Virginia And Malaysia

Atlanta, Singapore, Virginia And Malaysia

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Passing Out Snacks

Passing Out Snacks

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Blue Screens Of Death

Blue Screens Of Death

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Massive Lines

Massive Lines

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Absolute Chaos

Absolute Chaos

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Handwritten Flight Signs

Handwritten Flight Signs

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Kuala Lumpur

Kuala Lumpur

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Most Screens Down

Most Screens Down

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

More Handwritten Boarding Passes

More Handwritten Boarding Passes

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

No Hope In Sight

No Hope In Sight

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Abandoned Check-In Counters

Abandoned Check-In Counters

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Lines On Lines On Lines

Lines On Lines On Lines

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Hurry Up And Wait

Hurry Up And Wait

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Mumbai

Mumbai

Advertisement






Advertisement

17 / 17