A crypto king is now the prime minister of a tiny country

In both politics and crypto, one rule stands: Expect the unexpected. So what do you get when they join forces? A chaotic cocktail where votes and virtual coins fly faster than you can say “blockchain government.”

In a recent blockchain-based election, the micronation of Liberland in Eastern Europe has chosen crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun as the Speaker of its Congress. Following this, Liberland’s President Vít Jedlička nominated Sun to serve as acting Prime Minister. Sun, a well-known figure in the cryptocurrency world and founder of the Tron blockchain network, now holds two key positions in this self-proclaimed libertarian state.

Under the leadership of Liberland President Vít Jedlička, several prominent figures have been elected to the Liberland Congress. Among them are Indian tech entrepreneur Evan Luthra, journalist Jillian Godsil, Dorian Jakov Stern Vukotic (the first to enter Liberland in 2023 and tech lead of the Liberland blockchain team), Bitcoin advocate Navid Saberin, and law graduate Michal Ptáčník.

Justin Sun is a controversial figure

The Chinese entrepreneur has gained notoriety for his outspoken nature and involvement in various controversies. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Sun and his companies for alleged securities fraud, claiming they manipulated the price of Tron’s tokens and conspired to distribute billions of crypto assets while artificially inflating trade volumes to attract investors.

However, Liberland President Vít Jedlička maintains that Sun’s blockchain expertise aligns with the nation’s mission to harness decentralized technology.

What is the history of Liberland?

Liberland is a self-proclaimed libertarian micronation founded in 2015 by former Czech politician Vít Jedlička, who serves as its President. Situated on the western bank of the Danube River between Croatia and Serbia, Liberland covers just 7 square kilometers (2.7 square miles)—a mere speck compared to New York City, which is 112 times larger.

This territory emerged as a disputed area after the breakup of Yugoslavia and is not claimed by either Croatia or Serbia. Organized around libertarian principles, Liberland boasts no mandatory military service and no taxes. However, the country remains unrecognized by the United Nations, raising questions about its legitimacy.