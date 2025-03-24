Markets

Coinbase, MicroStrategy, and more crypto stocks popping today

Leading token company shares ticked today in synch with the broader market

Harri Weber
Leading cryptocurrencies gained, with some of the biggest crypto stocks following suit as the broader market rose on Monday after reports that the Trump administration may narrow the scope of its impending April 2 tariffs.

Suggested Reading

BYD's stock jumps on better-than-expected earnings
Target’s DEI pullback and tariff threats hurt sales. Now employee bonuses are being slashed
See inside John Goodman’s $5.5 million New Orleans mansion
Elon Musk urges Tesla staffers to 'hang onto your stock' even though it has fallen 50%
Bitcoin was up 2.7% to $88,418.31, Ether was up about 4.2% to $2,088.88, and Ripple’s XRP was up more than 1.1% to $2.47 as of around 11:15 a.m. New York time.

Related Content

MicroStrategy, Coinbase, and other crypto stocks jump after the Bitcoin 'halving'
Coinbase, MicroStrategy and other crypto stocks are soaring after Trump's election win

Deutsche Bank (DB+1.82%) Research analyst Marion Laboure told CNBC Monday that crypto’s hot-and-cold 2025 is partly linked to unknowns around the Trump administration’s planned reserve. There’s also “a lot of momentum these days regarding the tokenization of finance.”

Bernstein analysts said they anticipate growing ties between crypto and traditional finance. “We see a world where crypto exchanges will offer spot crypto, crypto derivatives, and tokenized equities, while broker platforms will also scale up their crypto services,” they wrote.

Here’s a closer look at how some of the top crypto company stocks are faring:

Coinbase

Coinbase (COIN+5.27%) rose 5% to more than $200 per share. Earlier in March, Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler called Coinbase “the clear blue chip” in crypto, citing its non-trading revenue growth and saying “the stock will prove more resilient in the next Crypto Winter.” Still, the stock remains down about 22% year-to-date.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy (MSTR+6.87%) shot up 7.3% after it snapped up about half a billion dollars of Bitcoin, pushing its total supply beyond 500,000 BTC.

Robinhood

Robinhood (HOOD+9.22%) climbed 9.6%, recouping some of its recent losses. A week ago, the company debuted a prediction markets product within its app.

Hut 8

Hut 8 (HUT+7.21%) stock rose more than 7.3%. Earlier this month, the crypto mining firm said it secured “592 acres in Louisiana” for a new $2.5 billion, 300MW data center.