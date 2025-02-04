New to crypto? These 5 crypto wallets are known for security and safety

Cryptocurrency is unlike traditional investments such as cash and bank deposits, or physical assets such as jewelry, which can be stored in tangible, familiar ways. Instead, crypto requires a unique form of storage: a crypto wallet. These wallets are digital tools specifically designed to hold and manage your cryptocurrencies securely.

Understanding which type of crypto wallet is right for you is a crucial step in your investment journey. Crypto wallets come in various forms, each offering distinct features and levels of security. When choosing a crypto wallet, you’ll need to consider whether you want it to be hot or cold, as well as custodial or non-custodial, along with other features that’ll affect security and compatibility.

Here are some known crypto wallets for beginners.