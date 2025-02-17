Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online

Using cryptocurrencies is the new cool way to make purchases online

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled 5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online
Photo: Bryn Colton (Getty Images)

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be used to purchase a wide range of items, from luxury cars like Lamborghini (VWAGY) to fast food at McDonald’s (MCD)—though the latter is currently limited to El Salvador.

Here’s a look at what you can buy online with crypto.

Luxury goods on BitDials

Image for article titled 5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online
Photo: Zero Creatives (Getty Images)

BitDials, the world’s first crypto-only luxury marketplace, is a destination for luxury watches and bags. One can buy watches from Rolex, Tag Heuer (LVMUY), bags from Chanel, Hermès (HESAY), and others using crypto as a payment method.

An AMC movie ticket

Image for article titled 5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online
Photo: Noam Galai (Getty Images)

AMC Theaters (AMC) has a unique relationship with cryptocurrencies. After the GameStop saga in 2021, when other meme stocks, such as AMC, skyrocketed, memecoins like Dogecoin also saw meteoric rises. Within months, AMC allowed customers to purchase tickets, food, and drinks using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, and five USD-pegged stablecoins.

Shopify and other e-commerce retailers

Image for article titled 5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Newegg, an online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics, accepts Bitcoin as payment. Meanwhile, AT&T customers can use BitPay’s cryptocurrency payment processor to pay their bills online using Bitcoin. Similarly, Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten allows purchases with Bitcoin. Overstock and Shopify have also allowed crypto payment.

Plane tickets

Image for article titled 5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online
Photo: MEHDI FEDOUACH (Getty Images)

In 2013, CheapAir became the first travel site to accept Bitcoin as a payment method. Other coins, such as Bitcoin Cash, Dai, Ether, and Dogecoin, can also be used to book travel. Similarly, Alternatives Airlines allows payment in 100 different cryptocurrencies.

Mobile bill payment

Image for article titled 5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online
Photo: PAU BARRENA (Getty Images)

In 2019, AT&T (T) became the first major U.S. mobile carrier to accept cryptocurrency payments. Through the cryptocurrency payment service BitPay, customers can pay their AT&T bills online using Bitcoin and other cryptos. AT&T is also a partner with Bitrefill, allowing customers to top up their AT&T Prepaid Plan using Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies.

