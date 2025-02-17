5 ways cryptocurrency could change how we shop online

Luxury goods on BitDials
An AMC movie ticket
AMC Theaters (AMC) has a unique relationship with cryptocurrencies. After the GameStop saga in 2021, when other meme stocks, such as AMC, skyrocketed, memecoins like Dogecoin also saw meteoric rises. Within months, AMC allowed customers to purchase tickets, food, and drinks using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Shiba Inu, Wrapped Bitcoin, and five USD-pegged stablecoins.
Shopify and other e-commerce retailers
Newegg, an online retailer of computer hardware and consumer electronics, accepts Bitcoin as payment. Meanwhile, AT&T customers can use BitPay’s cryptocurrency payment processor to pay their bills online using Bitcoin. Similarly, Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten allows purchases with Bitcoin. Overstock and Shopify have also allowed crypto payment.
Plane tickets
In 2013, CheapAir became the first travel site to accept Bitcoin as a payment method. Other coins, such as Bitcoin Cash, Dai, Ether, and Dogecoin, can also be used to book travel. Similarly, Alternatives Airlines allows payment in 100 different cryptocurrencies.
Mobile bill payment
In 2019, AT&T (T) became the first major U.S. mobile carrier to accept cryptocurrency payments. Through the cryptocurrency payment service BitPay, customers can pay their AT&T bills online using Bitcoin and other cryptos. AT&T is also a partner with Bitrefill, allowing customers to top up their AT&T Prepaid Plan using Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies.