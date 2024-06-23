7 crypto investing mistakes — and how to avoid them

For new users, navigating the extensive list of cryptocurrencies and their details can be intimidating and may lead to placing incorrect orders, resulting in financial loss. For instance, when attempting to send someone cryptocurrency, a simple mistake in typing the crypto wallet address could result in the funds being sent to the wrong address, making it unrecoverable.



When placing a trading order, a minor error, such as misplacing a decimal point, could result in significant losses. For instance, a seller incurred a loss of nearly $300,000 when he accidentally sold a high-value NFT for 0.75 Ether, which is equivalent to $3,000 instead of 75 Ether.