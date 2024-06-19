What to know about crypto wallets and how to pick the right one for you

Much like a traditional wallet, a crypto wallet is a place where you store your currency. These digital tools are available in various forms and can also be used for sending and receiving cryptocurrencies.

Technically speaking, crypto wallets do not “store” cryptocurrency itself. Instead, the crypto wallet generates an address that identifies the user’s digital assets on the blockchain. Crypto wallets require an internet connection to access the blockchain network associated with the specific cryptocurrency.

When choosing a crypto wallet, you’ll need to consider whether you want it to be hot or cold, custodial or non-custodial wallets, as well as other features that affect their security and compatibility. Read on to learn more.