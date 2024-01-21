6 takeaways from the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos

The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, brought together 3,000 participants from around the globe. That included 1,600 business leaders, 350 heads of state and government ministers, and hundreds of academics, civil society leaders, and entrepreneurs. It was an elite affair as always, with sky-high lodging fees, champagne nightcaps, and chances to see and be seen by people holding some of the most influential jobs on the planet.



Quartz was on the ground all week, attending as many of the 450-plus conference sessions as we could, while still leaving time for “bi-lats” (that’s Davos-speak for one-on-one meetings) and writing up our coverage of the proceedings.

Now that the event has wrapped, scroll through our takeaways to see what you missed.