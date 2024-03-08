The business of Daylight Saving Time, from golf to oil

Most Americans — except for those in Hawaii, non-Navajo Arizona, and some Amish communities — will lose an hour of sleep on Sunday when clocks “spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time. Different businesses and industries, from golf to candy to coal, have different feelings about the twice-annual practice of moving clocks forward and back.

Advertisement

The idea behind modern-day Daylight Saving Time was brought into existence as a joke by Benjamin Franklin to save money on candles in the late 1700s. It was put forth in earnest a hundred years later by a New Zealand entomologist named George Hudson. But it wasn’t until 1907 that the idea was formally proposed as a government policy, in a pamphlet called “The Waste of Daylight” by a British businessman named William Willet. While the Brits eventually enacted a time-change policy, the Germans beat them to it — passing a law in 1916 to change their clocks twice a year as a means of saving energy during World War I.

In the U.S., laws governing our clocks have flip-flopped over the last century. A uniform Daylight Saving Time was passed in 1966. Two years ago, the Senate passed a bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, meaning clocks would “spring forward” an hour in the spring without “falling back” an hour in the fall, keeping the extra hour of daylight in perpetuity. But the House never took up the measure.

Different businesses and industries have long argued for and against Daylight Saving Time. Check out Quartz’s slideshow for a look at some of the most interesting ones.