A De Beers diamond deal, a Christie’s art auction hack, the best cities for grads: Lifestyle news roundup

Nike has grown tired of depending on sneakerheads for its business. Last month, CEO John Donahoe told the Wall Street Journal that his company wants to regain its “sharp edge” as an innovator of shoe technology. And in doing so, Bloomberg reports, it’s cutting an undisclosed number jobs at its Converse division. The division is “realigning some of our teams to better support future growth,” a representative told the outlet.

