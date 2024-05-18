Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

A De Beers diamond deal, a Christie’s art auction hack, the best cities for grads: Lifestyle news roundup

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Lifestyle

A De Beers diamond deal, a Christie’s art auction hack, the best cities for grads: Lifestyle news roundup

Plus, the most expensive movie ever made could star Brad Pitt racing cars

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled A De Beers diamond deal, a Christie’s art auction hack, the best cities for grads: Lifestyle news roundup
Photo: Tim Goode/PA Images (Getty Images), Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty Images), Caitlin O’Hara (Reuters), Brian Ach/Getty Images for Converse (Getty Images), Jason Franson/The Canadian Press (AP), Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

The most expensive movie ever made could star Brad Pitt racing cars

The most expensive movie ever made could star Brad Pitt racing cars

A photo of Brad Pitt and Damson Idris in race suits.
Hiring Brad Pitt alone has to add at least one zero to a movie’s budget.
Photo: Tim Goode/PA Images (Getty Images)

Brad Pitt has been working on a movie about life in Formula 1 for a couple of years now. The movie, which has Lewis Hamilton onboard as a producer, began filming last year but was forced to suspend shooting when the actor’s strike hit. Now, the project is back on track with a budget that could make it one of the most expensive movies ever made.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

Hackers are scrambling Christie’s plan to sell almost $1 billion worth of art

Hackers are scrambling Christie’s plan to sell almost $1 billion worth of art

The Christie's logo on top of Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi"
The Christie’s logo on top of Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi”
Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Getty Images)

Christie’s is about to try to sell an estimated $840 million of art this week. But it had a major wrench thrown into its plans last week when hackers took down its website.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

The owner of De Beers is spinning off the diamond brand as it fights a takeover

The owner of De Beers is spinning off the diamond brand as it fights a takeover

Anglo American logo
Anglo American generated $32 billion in revenue in 2023.
Image: Bloomberg / Contributor (Getty Images)

British mining giant Anglo American said on Tuesday that is planning to spin off its iconic De Beers diamond brand to “improve strategic flexibility.”

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

The 10 best cities to rent for recent college graduates

The 10 best cities to rent for recent college graduates

Graduates at commencement for Arizona's Mesa Community College
Graduates at commencement for Arizona’s Mesa Community College
Photo: Caitlin O’Hara (Reuters)

The website Realtor.com put together a ranking of cities where college graduates might have a relatively easy time finding a place to live. The factors in the ranking include affordable rents, available places to rent, and the job market. Among the top 10 cities identified, this list goes from number 10 to number 1.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

Nike is cutting jobs at Converse

Nike is cutting jobs at Converse

A Converse sneaker
A Converse sneaker
Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Converse (Getty Images)

Nike has grown tired of depending on sneakerheads for its business. Last month, CEO John Donahoe told the Wall Street Journal that his company wants to regain its “sharp edge” as an innovator of shoe technology. And in doing so, Bloomberg reports, it’s cutting an undisclosed number jobs at its Converse division. The division is “realigning some of our teams to better support future growth,” a representative told the outlet.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

Canadian wildfire smoke is again blowing into the U.S.

Canadian wildfire smoke is again blowing into the U.S.

Smoke from wildfires blankets the city as a couple has a picnic in Edmonton, Alberta on May 11, 2024.
Smoke from wildfires blankets the city as a couple has a picnic in Edmonton, Alberta on May 11, 2024.
Photo: Jason Franson/The Canadian Press (AP)

Health officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin issued air quality warnings on Sunday after the smoke from wildfires raging in western Canada started to reach the Upper Midwest. And it’s causing plenty of anxiety in people across a large swath of the U.S. who are dreading the idea of spending yet another summer choking when they go outside.

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

How the Property Brothers broke into flipping houses

How the Property Brothers broke into flipping houses

How the Property Brothers broke into flipping houses
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Drew and Jonathan Scott of the new HGTV series ‘Backed by the Bros’ talk about how flipping one house led to where they are today

Advertisement

9 / 9