A De Beers diamond deal, a Christie’s art auction hack, the best cities for grads: Lifestyle news roundup

Brad Pitt has been working on a movie about life in Formula 1 for a couple of years now. The movie, which has Lewis Hamilton onboard as a producer, began filming last year but was forced to suspend shooting when the actor’s strike hit. Now, the project is back on track with a budget that could make it one of the most expensive movies ever made.
Christie’s is about to try to sell an estimated $840 million of art this week. But it had a major wrench thrown into its plans last week when hackers took down its website.
British mining giant Anglo American said on Tuesday that is planning to spin off its iconic De Beers diamond brand to “improve strategic flexibility.”
The website Realtor.com put together a ranking of cities where college graduates might have a relatively easy time finding a place to live. The factors in the ranking include affordable rents, available places to rent, and the job market. Among the top 10 cities identified, this list goes from number 10 to number 1.
Nike has grown tired of depending on sneakerheads for its business. Last month, CEO John Donahoe told the Wall Street Journal that his company wants to regain its “sharp edge” as an innovator of shoe technology. And in doing so, Bloomberg reports, it’s cutting an undisclosed number jobs at its Converse division. The division is “realigning some of our teams to better support future growth,” a representative told the outlet.
Health officials in Minnesota and Wisconsin issued air quality warnings on Sunday after the smoke from wildfires raging in western Canada started to reach the Upper Midwest. And it’s causing plenty of anxiety in people across a large swath of the U.S. who are dreading the idea of spending yet another summer choking when they go outside.
Drew and Jonathan Scott of the new HGTV series ‘Backed by the Bros’ talk about how flipping one house led to where they are today