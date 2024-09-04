Trump freezes his 25% tariffs on Mexican imports for one month
A guide to handling crypto during a divorce

Lifestyle

Divorce is a stressful and time-consuming process. Crypto adds another layer of complexity

By
Vinamrata Chaturvedi
Image for article titled A guide to handling crypto during a divorce
Photo: bymuratdeniz (Getty Images)

Going through a divorce can be a complicated, stressful, and drawn-out process. One of the most critical aspects that divorcing spouses must address is their finances. While managing traditional assets can be relatively straightforward, the rise of cryptocurrencies and digital assets adds a layer of complexity. The novelty of crypto makes it difficult for many to know how to handle and divide these digital holdings fairly during a divorce.

To gain a deeper understanding of this topic, read more here:

A basic understanding of crypto is essential

Image for article titled A guide to handling crypto during a divorce
Photo: d3sign (Getty Images)

It is crucial to have a fundamental understanding of cryptocurrency and its mechanisms, especially during divorce proceedings, where the identification and valuation of assets are central to the process. The rise of digital currencies has added a layer of complexity to this already intricate task.

Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin, are known for their extreme volatility, making their valuation a constantly shifting target. This unpredictability poses challenges when trying to determine the value of these assets during divorce settlements.

In many cases, the valuation date for assets is set at the time of separation. However, due to the volatile nature of the crypto market, the value of a cryptocurrency at the time of separation may differ substantially by the time the divorce is finalized. This discrepancy can complicate the division of assets and make it difficult to ensure a fair distribution.

Why crypto investment disclosure is important

Image for article titled A guide to handling crypto during a divorce
Photo: skynesher (Getty Images)

One of the significant challenges of dealing with cryptocurrencies during divorce proceedings is ensuring a full disclosure of assets. Unlike traditional financial assets, cryptocurrencies operate outside the purview of banks and financial institutions, making them difficult for third parties to track. That’s why hiding cryptocurrency during divorce proceedings is becoming a widespread issue. The failure to disclose digital assets can have serious legal consequences, especially if it is later revealed that the concealment was deliberate.

At the core of this challenge is the private key, a secret number known only to the cryptocurrency holder, which is used to sign transactions. Without access to this private key, it becomes nearly impossible to locate or access the cryptocurrency in question. In fact, possession of the private key is the sole proof of ownership of a blockchain address, and without it, there is no way to verify or retrieve the digital assets.

This decentralized and encrypted nature of cryptocurrencies places them inherently beyond the reach of a spouse or legal authorities unless voluntarily disclosed by the holder. Though there are some forensic experts who can help with hunting crypto, they’re not easy to come by.

The tax implications of cryptocurrency during divorce

Image for article titled A guide to handling crypto during a divorce
Image: Thanasis (Getty Images)

Dealing with cryptocurrency in a divorce goes beyond simply dividing assets. It also involves navigating the tax implications associated with digital currencies. Transferring cryptocurrency between parties may trigger a taxable event, depending on how the transaction is structured. Additionally, if one party chooses to sell or liquidate their share of the cryptocurrency, they could be subject to capital gains tax, further complicating the divorce’s financial outcome.

Always ask the attorney for help

Image for article titled A guide to handling crypto during a divorce
Photo: urbazon (Getty Images)

Understanding how to assess and account for these fluctuations accurately is essential for anyone navigating divorce proceedings in the digital age. Given cryptocurrency taxation’s complex and evolving nature, it is crucial to consult both a knowledgeable attorney and a tax specialist. These professionals can provide invaluable guidance on how to handle the division and transfer of digital assets while minimizing potential tax liabilities. By understanding the legal and financial ramifications, both parties can make informed decisions and avoid costly mistakes during the divorce process.

