A guide to handling crypto during a divorce

Going through a divorce can be a complicated, stressful, and drawn-out process. One of the most critical aspects that divorcing spouses must address is their finances. While managing traditional assets can be relatively straightforward, the rise of cryptocurrencies and digital assets adds a layer of complexity. The novelty of crypto makes it difficult for many to know how to handle and divide these digital holdings fairly during a divorce.
To gain a deeper understanding of this topic, read more here: