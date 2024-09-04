A guide to handling crypto during a divorce

One of the significant challenges of dealing with cryptocurrencies during divorce proceedings is ensuring a full disclosure of assets. Unlike traditional financial assets, cryptocurrencies operate outside the purview of banks and financial institutions, making them difficult for third parties to track. That’s why hiding cryptocurrency during divorce proceedings is becoming a widespread issue. The failure to disclose digital assets can have serious legal consequences, especially if it is later revealed that the concealment was deliberate.



At the core of this challenge is the private key, a secret number known only to the cryptocurrency holder, which is used to sign transactions. Without access to this private key, it becomes nearly impossible to locate or access the cryptocurrency in question. In fact, possession of the private key is the sole proof of ownership of a blockchain address, and without it, there is no way to verify or retrieve the digital assets.

This decentralized and encrypted nature of cryptocurrencies places them inherently beyond the reach of a spouse or legal authorities unless voluntarily disclosed by the holder. Though there are some forensic experts who can help with hunting crypto, they’re not easy to come by.