How to declutter your home before moving Learn how to cut down on clutter before you move into a new home — including some pro tips like the four-box method

Moving is a big life change. Buying a new home or changing landlords, packing all your belongings, renting a truck, or vetting movers — it all adds up to a lot of work and constant decision-making. Decluttering before you move can reduce the work that goes into setting up a new home.

The KonMari Method might have faded from the public eye after its brief moment on social media, but the declutter movement remains strong in America. In 2025, for example, 75% of people surveyed by Talker Research said they prioritized organizing and decluttering their home.

If you anticipate a home move, decluttering can help you save money and time. Less stuff means less packing, fewer boxes and moving supplies, and reduced moving labor requirements. Eschewing old belongings can also increase the emotional benefits of a fresh start in your new home.

Here are the steps you can take to declutter before a move.