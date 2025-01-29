DeepSeek may have used OpenAI’s model to train its own competitor

This story incorporates reporting from Business Insider, New York Post and Investopedia.



The White House’s ongoing concern about artificial intelligence ethics and security gained new traction as the AI czar accused DeepSeek of using OpenAI’s models for developing its own competing AI systems.

On January 28, 2025, reports emerged that DeepSeek allegedly employed a technique called “distillation” to replicate OpenAI’s language models, raising potential legal and ethical concerns. OpenAI has since stated that it possesses evidence suggesting misuse of its proprietary technology by DeepSeek.

The controversy centers on the assertion that DeepSeek appropriated the outputs generated by OpenAI’s language models to enhance its own AI frameworks. This process of “distillation” involves creating a condensed model that mimics the capabilities of a larger, pre-trained model. In effect, DeepSeek may have distilled OpenAI’s artificial intelligence technology to construct an alternative, competitive product.

Assistant to the President for Science and Technology Policy, meanwhile, emphasizes the broader implications of this potential breach. The official asserted that such occurrences underscore the vital need for transparent AI development practices. The dispute signals a pivotal moment in ongoing dialogues about innovation ethics and regulatory frameworks governing AI technologies. However, specific regulatory actions remain unspecified.

OpenAI, a front-runner in AI technology development, has consistently advocated for responsible AI use and the establishment of ethical guidelines to govern its deployment. In response to the allegations, OpenAI has launched a thorough investigation to determine the extent of DeepSeek’s use of its models. The organization expressed a commitment to protecting its intellectual property while calling for industry-wide measures to safeguard against unauthorized appropriations of technology.

The allegations against DeepSeek highlight the challenges in maintaining proprietary control over AI models in an increasingly competitive landscape. AI distillation, while a powerful tool for developing lightweight models, may skirt ethical lines if not implemented with respect for intellectual property rights. As AI technologies evolve, these ethical quandaries pose significant implications for both corporate strategies and public policy.

Industry observers note that the case may influence the development of new legal frameworks addressing AI model sharing and usage. This situation underscores the tension between open innovation and proprietary rights, a dynamic prevalent in high-tech industries worldwide. Observers suggest that the resolution of this conflict may set precedents for future interactions between companies in the AI space.

Furthermore, the concerns raised by OpenAI and endorsed by the White House AI czar reflect broader worries about technological sovereignty and competitive fairness. Potential remedies could involve enhanced oversight mechanisms or collaborative efforts to develop industry standards governing AI use and distribution.

This allegation against DeepSeek arrives amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Chinese tech sectors, intensifying scrutiny over international collaboration and data usage. U.S. companies remain vigilant about protecting their technological assets, while the Chinese AI market seeks to continue expanding its capabilities.

The ensuing debates may accelerate global dialogues around AI governance, underscoring the necessity for international cooperation in setting ethical guidelines. Nations may seek collective efforts to ensure that AI innovations progress within legal and ethical bounds, while also promoting technological advancement and cross-border collaboration.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.

