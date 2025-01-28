DeepSeek advances open-source AI — challenging OpenAI and Anthropic

This story incorporates reporting from Business Insider and MSN.



DeepSeek, a Chinese startup, has recently made significant strides in the artificial intelligence domain. On Jan. 20, the company unveiled its new AI model R1, showcasing enhanced reasoning capabilities. This advancement positions DeepSeek as a competitor to American companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. The R1 model has garnered attention for its potential to rival OpenAI’s preceding model. Some experts, including software developer Theo Browne, have noted the model’s impressive features.

How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant Share How Nike’s new CEO plans to revive the struggling sportswear giant

OpenAI, on the other hand, has also been progressing. This highlights the ongoing AI race between these technology firms. Despite the proprietary nature of OpenAI and Anthropic models, DeepSeek’s open-source approach is challenging conventional methodologies. The release of R1 is a testament to shifting trends in AI, underscoring a strong emphasis on open-source solutions.

Advertisement

The impact of these developments is multifold, influencing the dynamics in both the U.S. and global AI sectors. DeepSeek’s progress exemplifies the growing influence of international players in AI advancement. This encourages further discussions on innovation, competition, and collaboration across borders, charting a new course for the industry.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.