It's not just DeepSeek: 8 of China's top AI chatbots

Before Chinese AI startup DeepSeek sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley and Wall Street earlier this year, China’s artificial intelligence industry was already buzzing with homegrown AI models seemingly on par with those developed by the West.

Major Chinese tech firms such as Tencent and Alibaba have been building their own AI models while backing AI startups to boost China’s AI advancements amid U.S. efforts to curb the country’s technological progress.

Since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, China’s tech firms have developed their own versions of the AI chatbot, which is not allowed in China. While DeepSeek’s AI chatbot has climbed to be among the most downloaded free apps in China, it is still joined by AI chatbots from its competitors, Tencent (TCEHY) and ByteDance.

Here’s a look at some of China’s top AI chatbots.