Dell Technologies Inc. Class C (DELL) reports earnings

Dell Technologies Inc. Class C (DELL-1.08% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

The filing reports a total net revenue of $95.6 billion, an increase from $88.4 billion in the previous fiscal year. This growth was primarily driven by a 29% increase in the Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) net revenue, which totaled $43.6 billion.

Net income for the fiscal year was $4.6 billion, up from $3.4 billion in the prior year. The increase was attributed to higher operating income and lower income tax expenses.

Dell Technologies' operating income increased by 15% to $6.2 billion, with the ISG segment contributing significantly to this growth. The Client Solutions Group (CSG) saw a slight decline in net revenue, primarily due to reduced consumer sales.

The company reported cash flow from operations of $4.5 billion, a decrease from $8.7 billion in the previous year, affected by working capital dynamics related to AI-optimized server offerings.

Dell Technologies' total debt decreased to $24.8 billion, with a significant portion of the reduction attributed to net repayments of DFS debt and Senior Notes.

The company continues to focus on strategic investments in emerging technology areas and has maintained a strong global presence, operating in over 170 countries.

Dell Technologies announced an 18% increase in its quarterly dividend rate to $0.525 per share, beginning in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending January 30, 2026.

The filing also details the company's commitment to sustainability and its 2030 goals, focusing on areas such as climate action, digital inclusion, and human rights.

Dell Technologies identified a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting, specifically related to non-recurring credits from certain suppliers, which the company is addressing.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Dell Technologies Inc. Class C annual 10-K report dated March 25, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.