Delta Air Lines planes are about to get a huge makeover

Delta Air Lines (DAL) just unveiled a cozy update for its passengers. The company says that it will soon begin rolling out new cabin designs to upgrade its jets’ interiors.

“Delta has a 100-year history of creating a customer experience that feels welcoming and thoughtful with intentional design elements woven into every aspect of a customer’s travel,” said Mauricio Parise, Delta’s vice president for customer experience design, in a press release announcing the renovations. “As we embark on our next century of flying, this refreshed cabin interior infuses utility with beauty to create an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated, and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations.”

Some of the details that will make their way onboard the company’s planes include engineered leather seating, with the highest-end Delta One seats getting wool inserts. Lavatories will get accent walls for a pop of color.

“The new cabin design features an interior uniquely and intentionally designed to make Delta customers feel at home during their travels,” the company said. “Breathable materials, comfortable memory-foam cushions on widebody jets, and lighting that promotes relaxation will span the fleet.”

The first plane to get the new digs will be a Boeing (BA) 757 later this year. Next year, Airbus (AIR) A350s will get the update. Other planes will follow in the years to come.