A Delta plane crashed and flipped upside down in Toronto. Here's what to know

All 80 people onboard survived the crash. The plane flipped upside down after landing on a snowy airport runway

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled A Delta plane crashed and flipped upside down in Toronto. Here&#39;s what to know
Photo: Katherine KY Cheng / Stringer (Getty Images)
An investigation is underway after a Delta Air Lines (DAL-0.90%) plane landing in Toronto flipped upside down on Monday. All 80 people onboard survived.

Suggested Reading

Tesla's years-long effort to enter India may finally be on the horizon
Dogecoin, XRP, Sonic and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week
Intel stock pops 5% because TSMC and Broadcom both might buy a piece of it
Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
Here’s what you need to know.

What happened?

The Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR aircraft had taken off from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport and was landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport around 2:15 p.m. when it flipped.

Related Content

Boeing still isn't building 737 Max planes — a month after its machinist strike ended
All the airports closing for Hurricane Milton

It is still not clear what cause the accident and why the plane overturned. The airport was dealing with high winds of 40 miles an hour at the time of the landing and a snowy tarmac.

A video posted on social media shows the plane on fire at one point.

The regional flight was operated by Minneapolis-based Endeavor Air, which is a Delta subsidiary.

How many people were injured?

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived the accident.

Eighteen people were taken to the hospital. Some of the injuries were said to be critical, but officials said none were life threatening.

What are the passengers saying?

Some of those onboard said there was no indication anything was wrong until the plane flipped.

“The second that the wheels hit the ground, then everything happened,” passenger Pete Koukov told The New York Times. “The next thing I know, we’re sideways.”

Koukov said the plane first skidded on its right side before flipping upside.

“I unbuckled pretty fast and kind of lowered myself to the floor, which was the ceiling,” Koukov said. “People were panicking.”

John Nelson, another passenger, told CBS News said he felt the plane skidding before it flipped.

“There was like a big fireball outside the left side of the plane and when we got finished we were upside down, everybody else was there as well,” Nelson said.

Image for article titled A Delta plane crashed and flipped upside down in Toronto. Here&#39;s what to know
Photo: GEOFF ROBINS / Contributor (Getty Images)

What are officials saying?

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement that “the hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday afternoon that Federal Aviation Administration investigators were en route to Toronto to help investigate the accident. He also said that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation.

“I’ve been in touch with my counterpart in Canada to offer assistance and help with the investigation,” Duffy wrote on X.