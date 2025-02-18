A Delta plane crashed and flipped upside down in Toronto. Here's what to know

An investigation is underway after a Delta Air Lines (DAL-0.90% ) plane landing in Toronto flipped upside down on Monday. All 80 people onboard survived.

Here’s what you need to know.

What happened?

The Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR aircraft had taken off from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport and was landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport around 2:15 p.m. when it flipped.

It is still not clear what cause the accident and why the plane overturned. The airport was dealing with high winds of 40 miles an hour at the time of the landing and a snowy tarmac.

A video posted on social media shows the plane on fire at one point.

The regional flight was operated by Minneapolis-based Endeavor Air, which is a Delta subsidiary.

How many people were injured?

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived the accident.

Eighteen people were taken to the hospital. Some of the injuries were said to be critical, but officials said none were life threatening.

What are the passengers saying?

Some of those onboard said there was no indication anything was wrong until the plane flipped.

“The second that the wheels hit the ground, then everything happened,” passenger Pete Koukov told The New York Times. “The next thing I know, we’re sideways.”

Koukov said the plane first skidded on its right side before flipping upside.

“I unbuckled pretty fast and kind of lowered myself to the floor, which was the ceiling,” Koukov said. “People were panicking.”

John Nelson, another passenger, told CBS News said he felt the plane skidding before it flipped.

“There was like a big fireball outside the left side of the plane and when we got finished we were upside down, everybody else was there as well,” Nelson said.

What are officials saying?

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement that “the hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday afternoon that Federal Aviation Administration investigators were en route to Toronto to help investigate the accident. He also said that the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is leading the investigation.

“I’ve been in touch with my counterpart in Canada to offer assistance and help with the investigation,” Duffy wrote on X.

