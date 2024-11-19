Delta Air Lines is beefing up its in-flight menu with Shake Shack burgers

Delta Air Lines (DAL-5.97% ) is about to start serving a tasty new item on its first-class menu. The company announced Tuesday that premium flyers will soon be able to chow down on Shake Shack burgers mid-air.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food — our customers know that, which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack (SHAK-11.34% ),” said Stephanie Laster, the Delta executive in charge of onboard service, in a news release.

The offering will be available December 1, but only on flights out of Boston. The carrier says that other origins will get the perk next year. Delta giving the option to its premium passengers makes sense, since the category is such a core part of its plans for the future — fancy food included.

“Consistently delivering elevated experience that customers value is driving outperformance in premium products across geographies,” president Glen Hauenstein said during an earnings call last month. “During the quarter, premium revenue growth outperformed the main cabin by 9 points.”

As part of a lookahead to Delta’s investor day this week, analysts at TD Cowen (TD-0.78% ) wrote that well-heeled customers will be getting a lot of attention.

“We expect customer demographics to be a focus, both in the company’s efforts around cultivating long-term relationships with clients as their desired cabin section progresses upward along their careers, as well as the opportunity around baby boomers and older members of Gen X who are able to fund premium travel out of robust nest eggs,” they wrote.