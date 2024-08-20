America's top airlines keep talking about the 'capacity' crisis. Here's what they're saying

Last month, Deutsche Bank warned investors that America’s airlines would start cutting the number of flights they run and the destinations they serve as supply began to overpower demand and drive down prices.

“This past week we observed one of the industry’s largest week-over-week capacity reductions as carriers removed almost a point of growth from December quarter schedules,” Michael Linenberg, an analyst at the bank covering airlines, wrote in a note to clients after he and his team realized that year-over-year growth in the number of expected “available seat miles” — space for one passenger to be flown one mile — fell nearly a full point to 4% from 4.8% for the last quarter of the year.

