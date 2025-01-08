Delta Air Lines is ditching Lyft for Uber

Members of SkyMiles, the Delta Air Lines (DAL+3.51% ) loyalty program will soon have a new way to earn miles. The company is partnering with Uber to let people build their stockpiles by using the app’s car-hire and delivery services.

“Uber (UBER+1.75% ) will be Delta’s exclusive rideshare and delivery partner in the U.S. Together, we’re teaming up to offer Uber customers the opportunity to earn Delta SkyMiles when they ride and order,” Uber said in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Here’s what using Uber’s various services gets you in terms of SkyMiles:

Uber Eats: 1 mile per dollar spent on $40+ restaurant and grocery orders

Airport Rides: 1 mile per dollar spent on UberX rides to and from airports

Premium Rides: 2 miles per dollar spent on premium rides such as Uber Comfort and Uber Black

Uber Reserve: 3 miles per dollar spent on Uber Reserve trips

SkyMiles can be redeemed for things like flights and bag fee waivers, but it take a lot of spending to do so: It appears that a one-way flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles leaving Friday would cost 60,000 miles at minimum. SkyMiles are separate from the airlines Medallion Qualification Dollars that help flyers unlock things like free upgrades.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian, who just got done touting the airline’s big investment in AI for its customer service operations, offered his enthusiasm for the Uber initiative as well.

“Delta is thrilled to come together with Uber to create a connected travel experience from start to finish,” he said in a statement. “This partnership creates more choice for customers to get to their destination in a way that works best for them.”

CNBC reports that Uber’s win will come at the expense of Lyft, which has been Delta’s partner in the space for eight years. The outlet says that SkyMiles members will have until April 7 to accrue miles through Lyft (LYFT+0.69% ) use. Lyft shares were down more than 5% in Monday morning trading, though Uber shares were also down about 1%.