2 Delta Air Lines workers were killed after a tire on a Boeing plane exploded

Two workers are dead and another person was seriously injured Tuesday after a tire on a Boeing BA+0.17% plane exploded at a Delta Air Lines DAL+0.22% facility near the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to reports.

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia's record earnings reveal just 3 customers make up 30% of revenue

The tire reportedly exploded early in the morning while it was being removed from a plane, local TV station WSBTV reported.

Advertisement

One of the people killed was a Delta employee and the other was a contractor. The person facing serious injuries was also a Delta employee, the station reported.

Advertisement

Delta said it was “heartbroken by the loss of two team members and the injury of another.”

Advertisement

The airline said the accident occurred at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility.

“The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site,” the airline told WSBTV. “We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

Advertisement

Delta has not released the names of those killed or provided more details about the accident. The condition of the injured employee remains unknown.

KUTV reported the Boeing 757 had recently arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

There were no interruptions to airport services because of the accident.