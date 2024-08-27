Airlines

2 Delta Air Lines workers were killed after a tire on a Boeing plane exploded

The workers were killed at a maintenance facility near the airport

Ben Kesslen
Photo: Kevin Carter (Getty Images)
Two workers are dead and another person was seriously injured Tuesday after a tire on a Boeing BA+0.17% plane exploded at a Delta Air Lines DAL+0.22% facility near the Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to reports.

The tire reportedly exploded early in the morning while it was being removed from a plane, local TV station WSBTV reported.

One of the people killed was a Delta employee and the other was a contractor. The person facing serious injuries was also a Delta employee, the station reported.

Delta said it was “heartbroken by the loss of two team members and the injury of another.”

The airline said the accident occurred at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility.

“The Delta family is grateful for the quick action of first responders and medical teams on site,” the airline told WSBTV. “We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

Delta has not released the names of those killed or provided more details about the accident. The condition of the injured employee remains unknown.

KUTV reported the Boeing 757 had recently arrived in Atlanta from Las Vegas, Nevada.

There were no interruptions to airport services because of the accident.