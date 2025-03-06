Ozempic competitor in the works at Amgen reaches late-stage clinical trials
The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst

Fitness

Going to the dentist might be unpleasant, but avoiding it comes with its own risks

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Iuliia Burmistrova (Getty Images)

People may hate the dentist, but avoiding it comes with risks.

Over one-third of adults in the U.S. haven’t been to the dentist in more than a year. That may be out of dislike, but it also could be about costs. No matter, putting off regular teeth cleanings and checkups has consequences. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 13.2% of adults over 65 have complete tooth loss, and one in four adults between the ages of 20-64 have untreated cavities.

WalletHub set out to find the states with the best and the worst dental health to better understand the state of tooth hygiene in America.

“Living in a dental health-friendly state can make a world of difference for your mouth and your wallet,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “While there are plenty of things you can do on your own, such as brushing and flossing regularly, some states feature things like access to fluoridated water, dental health programs in schools and robust benefits through Medicaid.”

Lupo added that “states that employ a lot of dental health professionals and have low average costs for care are also ideal to live in, giving you more choices at affordable rates.”

To determine its ranking, WalletHub looked at a series of factors. Some were more obvious, like the share of people who visited the dentist in the past year, dentists per capita, and average dental treatment costs. It also looked at more specific ones, like the share of adult smokers, sugar-sweetened beverage consumption among teenagers, and recorded work absences due to dental conditions.

Continue reading to see which states have the best — and the worst — dental health.

5th Worst: Louisiana

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Stevens Fremont (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Texas

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Jack Robert Photography (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Ali Majdfar (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
Worst: Arkansas

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
5th Best: Connecticut

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
4th Best: Michigan

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Ali Majdfar (Getty Images)
3rd Best: Wisconsin

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Walter Bibikow (Getty Images)
2nd Best: Minnesota

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Jacob Boomsma (Getty Images)
Best: Illinois

Image for article titled The 5 states with the best dental health in America — and the 5 states with the worst
Photo: Allan Baxter (Getty Images)
